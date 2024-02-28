Previewing UVA basketball’s matchup with Boston College

Has Virginia Basketball fallen off the bubble at this point? Maybe, maybe not. This game might be must win for the team to get in, at least short of an ACC tournament run.

If they are going to get back in the column, they need to get the offense back on track. They have been putrid the past two games, shooting just 28% against UNC and 32% against Virginia Tech. That, quite obviously, isn’t winning basketball.

This team has too much talent to perform that poorly in back to back games. Let’s turn it around.

Game Time: Wednesday, February 28, 9PM Eastern

TV: ESPNU

Streaming: ESPN

Three Players To Watch

Quinten Post

There are very few big men who can do all of the things Post does.

Here’s Post with a sweet dish for a layup.

Here is making a nice backdoor cut for an easy jam. Which only works because…

He’s shooting 44% from downtown on 3 attempts per game.

He’s seven feet tall. He leads the team in points, rebounds, and blocks. He is second in assists. He’s also first in turnovers, by a wide margin. His assist rate and his turnover rate are roughly the same. And he gets into foul trouble too much.

We saw Virginia have success on the road against Clemson’s PJ Hall, who is a similar player. Post is a much better shooter though, and Hall missed a couple of decent looks.

Claudell Harris

Last year’s BC team was 318th in the nation in three point rate and 299th in three point percentage. This year’s team is 187th and 34th. A lot of that is Claudell Harris, a transfer from Charleston Southern who shoots a lot of threes and makes almost 38%. He doesn’t do a whole lot else, but that’s enough to help make this a pretty good offense.

Harris has struggled against better defenses. He shot 3-10 against Duke, 0-5 against UNC, and 3-9 against Wake Forest. But he was 4-4 against Georgia Tech, 4-6 against Louisville, and 7-10 against Lehigh. Don’t be surprised to see Beekman on Harris for much of the game.

It isn’t just Harris shooting the three. Mason Madsen was mostly a bench player last year who averaged 6 points in 21 minutes per game last. This year, he began the season in much the same role. But he has rocketed up the depth chart recently and moved into the starting lineup on February 10th. He’s averaged 17 points in 30 minutes per game over the past five games.

It’s all because of his shooting. He shot 30% last year, after two largely unproductive seasons at Cincinnati. This year, he’s shooting 47% from deep. He is also 29-29 from the free throw line, after shooting 67% over three seasons.

Devin McGlockton

Ryan Dunn has scored exactly 2 points in the past two games, in which Virginia has struggled mightily to score. He has attempted seven shots. Simply put, he needs to be more productive on the offensive end if Virginia is going to be successful.

That isn’t going to be easy, because McGlockton is a very good defender. He is bigger than Dunn, he defends well inside and as a held defender. He can also shoot the three and he’s a beast on the offensive glass.

He’ll be on Dunn and Dunn will be on him. If Dunn gives him too much space…

Bonus Player to Watch: Donald Hand, Jr

The son of Virginia ‘s own Donald Hand, 19th in Virginia history in scoring, 6th in assists, and 5th in steals. The younger Hand tore his ACL just seconds into his second career game last season. He’s back this season, though maybe not back to full strength yet. He has skill though.

Two Key Matchups

Three Point Shooting

Simply put, both of these teams need to knock down threes in order to win. BC shoots a ton of threes, so when they aren’t hitting shots, they lose. They shot 8-27 (29%) in a home loss to FSU…and then 9-22 (41%) in a road loss to FSU.

Virginia doesn’t shoot enough threes, especially when they aren’t dropping. In the past two games, Virginia is 4-26 from three. That is an abysmal 15%. It is jaw-droppingly bad. It cannot continue to be this bad. Fire away.

Turnovers

On the season, Virginia has forced a turnover on over 20% of defensive possessions. Over the past two games, it is 13%. Over the past four games, it is 15%. The Wahoos are 236th nationally in effective FG%, and 352nd in FT%. They are so inefficient scoring the basketball, they need those extra shot attempts to keep up.

Of course, if they continue to shoot 28% from the field, little else matters. A brick is a brick. But if the shooting returns back to normal, those extra shots can turn a game.

One Prediction

On paper, this seems like a good matchup for the Wahoos. BC is a very good offensive team, but not a strong defensive team. The Hoos have shut down very good offenses this season, but scoring enough points to win has been the struggle.

The Wahoos haven’t broken even 0.85 points per possession over the past two weeks. And even the last time they did, it came with just 4-14 from downtown. Both of those numbers need to be higher for Virginia to be successful.

Prediction: Eagles 62, Wahoos 55