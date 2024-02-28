Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s bounce-back win at Boston College

The Virginia Cavalier’s basketball team grinded out a 72-68 win on the road against the Boston College Eagles tonight. Virginia was coming off of back-to-back losses and losses in three of their last four games, so tonight’s win was necessary for positive momentum. The first half was a slow-scoring slugfest, but both offenses got rolling in the second half scoring 45 points apiece. Ultimately, UVA’s 11-0 run to turn a 51-48 deficit into a 59-51 lead was the difference in the game.

The win propelled the ‘Hoos to 12-6 in the ACC, and more importantly it solidified their spot (for now) in the NCAA Tournament field. Here are five takeaways from the bounce back win over Boston College on Wednesday night:

Virginia finally cracks 50 points!

After three straight games scoring less than 50 points, Virginia scored 72 points tonight! The spacing on offense resembled a Division I college team instead of a high school squad for the first time in a while, exhibited by 12 quality three-point attempts from McKneely and Groves. McKneely had struggled to get separation the last few games, but he did a much better job tonight. Meanwhile, Beekman continued to display his craftiness around the rim on the way to 18 points and 8 assists. He’s made his case for First Team All-ACC and ACC DPOY, and at this point, I can only gripe with the fact that he’s not playing all 40 minutes.

The offense was far from spectacular, but the shot quality was much improved compared to the last four games. Chiefly, the Cavaliers took a lot less mid-range shots late in the shot clock. Players moved off the ball with purpose, guards coming hard off of every screen and bigs rolling to the bucket. Jake Groves emerged from his mini-slump, providing 13 points after being inserted into the starting lineup. Boston College isn’t exactly a top notch defense, but it was encouraging to see improvement from a unit that’s looked hopeless recently.

Sometimes, simplifying things is the solution. In a pivotal stretch with less than eight minutes to go, Beekman opted for three straight dribble drives, before kicking the ball out for two McKneely threes and a Jake Groves corner three. Several minutes later he delivered a Magic Johnson-esque cross court left-handed pass on the money for a huge Andrew Rohde three. These plays decided the game. Virginia needs to recognize their strengths, setting up Beekman for drives, and allowing him to decide to shoot or kick to the best outside shooters (McKneely and Groves). Especially late in games, things breakdown in the flow of the offense, so giving your best player the ball and letting him get to work can be the best choice.

Three-point shooting carries down the stretch

While Virginia’s offense has been ugly in most aspects this season, three-point shooting has been a surprising bright spot. The ‘Hoos entered tonight’s game shooting a respectable 36.4% from three as a team, albeit that number is carried by a few specific players. However, Virginia’s shot just 12/53 (22.6%) in their previous four games entering tonight. That number won’t facilitate many wins.

It seemed like we were in for another brutal shooting night, with Virginia going just 2/9 from downtown in the first half. But things changed quickly, and the ‘Hoos caught fire after the under-eight timeout in the second half. These shots won them the game, because the team wasn’t doing itself any favors from the free-throw line with constant 1-for-2s late.

Bennett relies on perimeter scoring as the focal point of his offense, and it’s worked really well in the past. This means bigs setting adequate screens and guards hitting threes at a high-efficiency. Unfortunately this team doesn’t have too many reliable shooters, so it’s imperative that the few good shooters get consistently good looks throughout the game.

The shots weren’t falling early, but Virginia got hot when it mattered most, hitting five of their eight made threes in the final 10 minutes of the game.

The Elijah Gertrude conundrum

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and during Virginia’s putrid offensive showing against UNC, Tony Bennett turned to freshman Elijah Gertrude for a spark. Gertrude played a season-high 19 minutes, adding 6 points and a lively presence for a lifeless team. This led many UVA fans and our own writing staff calling for Gertrude to be a regular part of the rotation.

Gertrude didn’t touch the court against Boston College. Bennett switched up the starting lineup, and he played nine guys in the first half, but Gertrude wasn’t one of them. He’s raw on offense — a questionable decision-maker at times and a bad three-point shooter — but his athletic burst and tenacity is something the team has been missing the last few games. When the offense is playing as bad as it has been, I would much rather see us take a chance with the young, raw talent especially when inefficient scorers and shooters like Dante Harris and Andrew Rohde are taking so many minutes.

Looking ahead to next year, if Gertrude stays at Virginia, he could earn a starting guard spot or in the very least a sixth man role backing up Dante Harris as another ball-handler. The key is “if,” because if Bennett refuses to play him going forward, there’s a chance he could transfer out especially after we burned his redshirt.

Virginia couldn’t create turnovers on defense

Creating turnovers has been the trademark of this Virginia defense. Whether it’s steals, blocks, or shot-clock violations, this rendition of the Pack Line defense is turning teams over more than any previous Bennett-led team. Tonight, UVA forced just four turnovers against Boston College, leading to only one total point.

Boston College does a pretty decent job taking care of the ball, but they’re not exceptional, and it felt like Jaeden Zackery and company were pretty comfortable in tonight’s game. The ‘Hoos have won several close games where they were out-rebounded and out-executed by winning the turnover battle. They lost that battle tonight, although both team’s didn’t really turn the ball over.

I don’t think this should be anything more than a single-game anomaly, but Virginia will need to force turnovers when they play better competition, such as the Duke Blue Devils this Saturday.

UVA’s Bubble Watch

Coming into today’s come, most “Bracketologists” had Virginia on the right side of the NCAA Tournament Bubble, either as a 10 seed or an 11 seed and one of the Last Four In slotted to play in Dayton. Losing to Virginia Tech and UNC last week wasn’t exactly surprising, but UVA looked so abysmal in both losses that they dropped a few seed lines. Considering the circumstances, tonight’s game against Boston College was pretty much a must win. Bennett’s boys took care of business.

Tonight’s win puts Virginia at a respectable 4-4 in Quad 2 games overall. With just two regular season games remaining — a difficult road matchup against Duke and an expected home win to close the season against Georgia Tech — the Boston College game was the most pivotal in deciding UVA’s tournament fate. If the ‘Hoos win one of their final two regular season games, they should get a double bye in the ACC Tournament. At that point, one ACC Tournament win should be enough for Virginia fans to feel secure about the team’s destiny going into Selection Sunday.

As it stands, the ACC is looking at 5 teams in the NCAA Tournament field (UNC, Duke, Clemson, Wake Forest, and Virginia). Pittsburgh was climbing their way up, but they couldn’t get a signature win at Clemson last week that they needed to boost their resume. Wake Forest and Virginia would both be in the field today, but they can’t afford any more major slip-ups if they want to dance in March.