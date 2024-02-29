UVA NIL collective CavFutures inks partnership with Homefield Apparel

The Virginia Cavaliers’ official NIL collective CavFutures has announced a new partnership with Homefield Apparel which sells premium vintage college apparel and is an incredibly popular brand.

Introducing CavFutures X @HomefieldApparl!



Every purchase today with our code CF24 gets you 20% off and 20% goes to support @VirginiaSports student-athletes. https://t.co/DxJb5pKxJP pic.twitter.com/szEQwtK0U7 — CavFutures (@cavfutures) February 29, 2024

Most importantly for Wahoo fans, today you can use code CF24 for 20% off your order for Homefield apparel with 20% of sales revenue going to the CavFutures collective to support UVA athletes via NIL. A classic win-win-win situation! After today you can still use the code, but it drops to a 10% discount with 10% going to the collective.

This announcement also comes after STL alum and certified best friend of the website Caroline Darney was announced as CavFuture’s Director of Programming & Community Engagement. So good things happening all around UVA’s NIL at the moment.

In CavFuture’s statement on the new partnership, Darney said that “We could not be more excited to be partnering with Homefield. They’re a brand that is devoted to supporting student-athletes and building community that fits perfectly with what we are committed to doing here at Virginia.”

It’s great to see CavFutures increasing its reach as the university’s official NIL collective, and as always it’s encouraging to see UVA athletes continue to get opportunities to profit off of their NIL.