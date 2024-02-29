UVA basketball announces conference opponents for 2024-25 season

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team announced their schedule for the 2024-25 ACC season today as part of a league-wide schedule release. Following the addition of three new schools to the league in Stanford, Cal and SMU, the ‘Hoos will face just three opponents twice in the 20-game conference season.

Who Virginia will play

The Cavaliers will face off against three teams twice: SMU, Virginia Tech and Louisville. At John Paul Jones Arena, they’ll have the opportunity to host Boston College, Duke, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina State and Notre Dame. Of those seven schools, three visited or will visit JPJ during the 2023-24 season (Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and NC State) while Boston College, Duke, Clemson, and FSU all hosted the ‘Hoos this year.

Virginia will hit the road to face off against the seven remaining ACC schools: five traditional foes in North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Miami and Wake Forest as well as two games against conference newcomers Cal and Stanford. The ‘Hoos hosted all five returning ACC members at JPJ this season.

Put another way, here’s the full schedule for the Cavaliers:

Home Games

SMU

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Boston College

Duke

Clemson

Florida State

Georgia Tech

NC State

Notre Dame

Road Games

SMU

Virginia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

Pitt

Syracuse

Miami

Wake Forest

Stanford

Cal

How conference realignment affects the 2024-25 schedule

As anyone with a vague interest in college football knows, conference realignment driven by NCAA football revenue has shaken up college athletics over the past few seasons. The largest effect of this realignment is the implosion of the Pac-12, triggered by the departure of UCLA and USC for the Big Ten, which resulted in the addition of Stanford and Cal to the ACC. SMU made the leap from the AAC to the ACC in exchange for forgoing their share of ACC media rights money for the first nine years of their membership.

Expanding the conference from 15 to 18 teams means that instead of playing six opponents home-and-away in conference play, Virginia will only face three teams twice. Two of those teams are fixed “rivals” for the ‘Hoos: Virginia Tech and Louisville. The third will rotate yearly, and just so happens to be SMU next year. The Mustangs are currently fourth in the AAC and have qualified for the NCAA Tournament just twice in the last 10 seasons.

The below graphic from the official ACC Twitter page showcases each team’s home-and-away matchups for the 2024-25 season: