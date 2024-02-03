How to watch UVA basketball vs Clemson and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers

How to watch

Location: Clemson, SC

Date: February 3, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting line: UVA +4.5

Pregame Content

3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction for UVA basketball against Clemson

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 65-53 win over Notre Dame

Game thread

Tipoff is at 2:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_

John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_