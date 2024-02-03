How to watch UVA basketball vs Clemson and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers
How to watch
Location: Clemson, SC
Date: February 3, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN
Betting line: UVA +4.5
Pregame Content
3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction for UVA basketball against Clemson
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 65-53 win over Notre Dame
Game thread
Tipoff is at 2:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!
We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_
John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Loading comments...