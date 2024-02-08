Connor Shellenberger is “ready to take it to a different level,” in 2024 per Lars Tiffany

Connor Shellenberger has had an incredible career for the Virginia Cavaliers. In three seasons, he’s won a national championship, was Championship Weekend’s Most Outstanding Player, is a two-time Tewaaraton finalist, one of the program’s two three-time First Team All-Americans, and is 38 points away from the program’s all-time record.

What a game for @UVAMensLax's Connor Shellenberger!



Later named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Shellenberger collected four goals and two assists in the title game. #NCAAMLAX pic.twitter.com/pVCPrpoHiO — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) June 1, 2021

But, in 2024, Shellenberger is due to be the best he’s been yet. After two seasons riddled by injury when he still produced 160 points (5.0 per game) and was indisputably one of the best players in the country, he’s the healthiest he’s been since that 2021 run to Virginia’s seventh national championship.

“Connor’s not been 100% healthy the last two seasons,” says Lars Tiffany. “2021, his first year, I think we’re back to that form. His brain and his intelligence has still allowed him to score 80 points a season. But he is as healthy as we’ve seen.”

Merely by playing to his (incredibly high) standard from the past three seasons, Shellenberger is due to earn a spot on UVA lacrosse’s Mount Rushmore by season’s end. But if this campaign goes similarly to 2021, we could be having an entirely different conversation about Shellenberger in late May.

This year’s team is probably the one with the most question marks and the least experience of those that Shellenberger has played on at Virginia. But the talent is absolutely there, and the offense should be catered to and reliant on him producing at an incredibly high level.

“It’s really exciting,” adds Tiffany. “He’s ready to take it to a different level this year.”

Shellenberger and the ‘Hoos kick off the season this Saturday at home at 12:00 PM against #8 Michigan with the game on ACC Network.