Three takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s loss at Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers (14-14, 6-11 ACC) fell to Duke on Thursday evening 73-54 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The loss snapped the Cavaliers’ three-game road winning streak and eliminated the ‘Hoos from contention for a first-round bye in next week’s ACC Tournament.

Here are three takeaways from Virginia’s frustrating night against the Blue Devils.

Virginia’s offense couldn’t get going

The ‘Hoos started 0-for-7 from the field in the opening three minutes of action on Thursday evening, setting the tone for a cold offensive performance in Durham.

Virginia went on to shoot just 20-of-54 (37.0%) from the field overall and connected on just 1-of-12 (8.3%) three-point attempts while turning the ball over 16 times against the Blue Devils.

The ‘Hoos certainly didn’t play their best basketball, but there’s no shame in struggling against Duke’s vaunted defense. The Blue Devils are holding opponents to 57.7 points per game this season — tops in the ACC — and have held some of the conference’s best teams to season-lows on the offensive end (then-No. 19 Syracuse managed to score only 45 points against Duke last Thursday).

Led by Kymora Johnson’s 14-point effort, three ‘Hoos did manage to score in double figures — Paris Clark finished with 12 and Camryn Taylor added 11 — but Virginia didn’t get nearly enough production from outside of the ‘big three’ on the offensive end to keep the game competitive. The Blue Devils outscored Virginia in all four quarter and led by as many as 20 late in the fourth quarter, largely coasting on their way to a wire-to-wire victory.

The ‘Hoos had their worst game on the glass

Virginia was outrebounded 35-to-24 on Thursday, making it difficult to overcome a lackluster shooting performance. The Cavaliers’ 24 boards were a season low as the Blue Devil’s length and athleticism completely neutralized what is typically one of Virginia’s biggest strengths.

The ‘Hoos entered Durham ranked 13th nationally in rebounds per game (42.70) but couldn’t find their usual success on the glass. The rebounding battle has been crucial for Virginia this season — the ‘Hoos are 14-and-5 when matching or beating their opponent on the glass — and has helped steady the ship through some of UVA’s previous turbulent shooting performances.

Kymora Johnson managed to pull down six rebounds, but Virginia’s frontcourt (Camryn Taylor, Sam Brunelle, London Clarkson, Edessa Noyan, and Taylor Lauterbach) only managed to combine for nine boards on the evening as Duke’s Jadyn Donovan and Kennedy Brown locked down the interior.

Thursday doesn’t diminish UVA’s recent success

While it’s not the result Virginia was looking for, Thursday night’s loss doesn’t change the fact that the ‘Hoos have been playing much better basketball as of late. Virginia had won four of its last five contests before running into a buzzsaw in Durham — Duke was coming off consecutive ranked wins over then-No. 19 Syracuse and then-No. 12 NC State last week and has now improved their record to 6-and-2 in the month of February.

The loss does eliminate Virginia from first-round bye contention for next week’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro, but it has undoubtedly been a confidence-boosting back-half of conference play for the ‘Hoos.

With one more regular-season game to play, Virginia has a chance to get right back on track and pick up what would be another signature win on Sunday as No. 5 Virginia Tech comes to town. Sam Brunelle, London Clarkson, Taylor Lauterbach, Kaydan Lawson, and Camryn Taylor will be recognized pre-game during Senior Day festivities before the ‘Hoos get their chance for revenge on the Hokies at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.