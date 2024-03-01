Previewing UVA basketball’s matchup with Duke

Coming off a huge road win over BC on Wednesday, Virginia Basketball now travels to Cameroon Indoor to face off against 10th ranked Duke.

The Blue Devils are 22-6 (13-4) and one spot ahead of Virginia in the ACC standings. They are coming off an easy win over Louisville.

Game Time: Saturday, March 2, 6PM Eastern

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN

Three Players To Watch

Kyle Filipowski

BC’s Quinten Post had 24 points and 20 rebounds against Virginia on Wednesday. However, he was just 6-14 from the field. His 11-11 from the FT line made for a nice game, but Virginia made him work very hard for those points.

That will be the game plan against Filipowski, a similar player with a similar skillset.

At seven feet tall, you expect that he can score in the paint.

He can also shoot the three.

He’s also a good passer, great on the glass, and a solid defender. There’s a reason why he is projected as a lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Virginia has had success against similar players this year, but Filipowski is better than those other guys.

Jeremy Roach

In last year’s ACC tournament final, Jeremy Roach had a big game in leading Duke to the title. He had 23 points on just 12 FGA.

Here was the game’s opening possession. Roach is listed at 6’2” 180, Kihei Clark was listed (generously) at 5’10” 167. Roach was able to use that size to bully through Clark and shoot over him. In the regular season matchup, a Virginia win, Roach had 16 points on 12 FGA.

As you may have noticed, Kihei Clark is gone now. Reece will draw the primary responsibility on Roach for this game. That’s a much better matchup for the Hoos, just due to Beekman’s size and strength.

Jared McCain

As always, Duke was able to bring in a top recruiting class this season. McCain was the highest ranked of 4 top-100 guys. McCain has the most significant and consistent impact on the team.

A big part of that is the number of returnees the Blue Devils had this year. They rank 26th nationally in minute continuity since last season (thanks KenPom). That is, by far, the highest since KenPom began tracking. It’s the first time in almost a decade that they’ve been in the top 200 nationally. Filipowski and Roach led the team in scoring last year, and are doing so again this year. That’s not normal for a Duke team.

McCain is a deadeye shooter who can score from all three levels. He’s taken about 55% of his shots from downtown, and made 42% of them. He’s had 35 in a road win against FSU, on 8-11 from downtown.

Considering the success Virginia has had with their big lineup, expect to see a lot of it against Duke. The size us needed to combat Duke’s bigs, and the big lineup actually gets more shooting on the floor for the Wahoos. Plus, it gets Ryan Dunn matched up with a player he can dominate physically.

That is almost effortless from Dunn. Teams don’t guard Dunn outside. BC gives him so much space, just daring him to do something. With Dunn’s athleticism, that shot is unstoppable. If teams ignore him that much, he needs to make them pay.

Two Key Matchups

The Paint

Between Filipowski, 6’9” Mark Mitchell, and 6’10” Ryan Young, Duke has a ton of size inside. They are able to defend tightly on the perimeter, knowing there is so much size underneath. And with all that size, they are great on the defensive glass.

Virginia doesn’t really have much interior scoring. Their points in the paint are almost all on drives. And almost all of that is Reece Beekman.

This is a simple pick-and-roll from UNC, with Bacot setting a screen and rolling to the rim. Filipowski doesn’t commit to either the roll or the drive, and UNC gets an easy bucket in the paint. We’ve seen similar plays from Reece time and time again. Here’s one.

This is similar from the BC game, with Minor setting a screen (and then accidentally getting in Beekman’s way). You can also see Ryan Dunn was in position for a possible offensive rebound and putback. That’s because the defense collapses on Beekman.

The Three Point Line

The difference in the BC game was Virginia shooting the basketball. Not even necessarily making shots, although 38% is plenty good. But even just attempting the shots.

Early this season, McKneely was struggling on the jumpers coming off screens or curls, which is something we’ve seen over the years from Joe Harris, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyle Guy, etc. IMac is the next in that line of great shooters at Virginia. Seeing him knock down those two big treys late in the game, both coming off pin-downs, is really exciting. More of this, please.

One Prediction

This has been the most Jekyll and Hyde season in some time. Virginia has blowout wins over some good teams. They have blowout losses to bad teams. They have close wins over good teams and bad teams. So, seems like winning on the road at Duke is on point with the rest of this crazy season.

Alas, Virginia really hasn’t looked great on the road. The Hoos struggled to get stops in the second half against BC, and the Eagles missed a lot of open threes. Duke won’t miss.

Prediction: Duke 64, Virginia 55