After a weekend in Florida, the Virginia Cavaliers return home for their final non-conference series of the year when they welcome the UMass Minutemen. UMass is making the short drive west as they played a four-game set against the Bucknell Bison in Colonial Heights, Virginia last weekend. The Minutemen dropped three of those game, only winning the second game of a Sunday double header. Virginia is off to another undefeated start to the 2024 campaign and hope to keep it that way. Here’s three things we’ll be looking for.

Virginia Bats continue to roll

Another weekend series and another great weekend for the Virginia offense. The Hoos are averaging over ten runs per game and boast all but two regulars sporting a batting average over .300. The crazy thing is that those two are named Griff O’Ferrall and Ethan Anderson. Bobby Whalen leads the way batting .571 and has made the case to be the everyday centerfielder. Henry Godbout is batting .500 and leads the team in doubles. Henry Ford, Casey Saucke, and Harrison Didawick all have 11 RBI and Anthony Stephan has a .513 on-base percentage and leads the team in stolen bases with 4. Keep an eye on Jacob Ference who’s batting .467 in the four games he’s started behind the dish.

It should be another offensive explosion as the Minutemen enter the series with a 8.07 team ERA. And while that’s just after one four-game series, it wasn’t much better a season ago when UMass pitchers allowed hitters to bat .323 against them on their way to a 7.66 ERA.

Starting rotation still in flux

It’s only two weeks into the season, but If you look at the season stats on virginiasports.com only Cullen McKay has registered enough innings pitched to rise to the top section of the pitching stats. As Dan pointed out in his Five Takeaways, Jack O’Connor just isn’t missing enough bats and batters are teeing off hitting .432 against him. That must change. Evan Blanco has pitched well and Owen Coady was good in his Sunday start. Whether or not Coady gets another go at the weekend may depend on Jay Woolfolk. His 4.1 innings of long relief is a great sign he can hold up to what’s being asked of him as a starter and I’m excited to see if he can build on that momentum this weekend either as a starter or out of the bullpen.

The lineup they’ll face is the best unit the Minutemen have to offer. They’re led in batting this year by Carter Hanson who was second in home runs a year ago. In addition to Hanson, last year’s team leader in home runs, Nolan Tichy is off to a hot start batting .308 with a homer. Last year’s leader in average and member of the All-Atlantic 10 Rookie Team, Justin Blumenthal is off to a slow start only batting .250, but I expect to see him get going sooner rather than later.

Can Ethan Anderson get going?

Just like the starting rotation, it’s been a slow start for Anderson. Perhaps it’s the move to catching or maybe pitchers are paying special attention to him, but the Junior All-American candidate is only batting .257. He does have one homerun, two doubles, and six RBI so at least he’s making it count in spots. Anderson is too good for these numbers and a breakout is coming. Hopefully it’s this weekend.

First pitch it Friday at 2:30 PM while Saturday and Sunday start at 1 PM. Blanco gets the start on Friday while O’Connor is on the bump Saturday. Sunday’s starter is TBD.