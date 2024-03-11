Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s series loss to Miami

The Virginia Cavaliers ended their home stand strong with a midweek victory over Penn State, 6-3. The ‘Hoos then traveled to the nation’s capital where they surged past George Washington, 26-12. That football-like score set the stage for the weekend as UVA fell in the first two games due to late Miami comeback efforts by final scores of 6-5 and 16-12. Sunday appeared to feature much of the same as the Cavaliers squandered multiple four run leads but pulled it out, 14-11. Here is what we are taking away from the week:

The Virginia bullpen is extremely problematic

In the same sense that Virginia’s bats can make any game competitive, no lead is safe with their bullpen. This was especially evident in the weekend series.

UVA relievers allowed 21 runs in 9.1 innings over the three game stretch. Even the George Washington blowout win did not come without 12 runs allowed by pitchers, most of which have legitimate roles. The ‘Hoos just happened to explode for 26 of their own.

Kevin Jaxel and Blake Barker have particularly struggled but almost everyone is playing a role. Aidan Teel, who had been the most reliable reliever to date had little to no command in Saturday’s contest, leading to four walks allowed and an eventual game-winning grand slam for the Hurricanes. Brian O’Connor revamped the bullpen with high-performing lower major transfers this offseason but not grabbing a premier name or two may be coming back to bite him.

To end the segment on a positive note, Matt Augustin did have two critical strikeouts to strand the bases loaded late in Sunday’s win. The freshman has impressive life on his fastball and the pitch-ability of an upperclassman.

The rotation is beginning to sort itself out

As much as the UVA pitching staff struggled as a whole, the starters showed some positive signs this week. Cullen McKay got the Friday start and worked 5.1 rock solid innings, striking out eight and giving up three unearned runs. Evan Blanco continues to show he belongs with a quality start of his own.

Day is done for Evan Blanco after 5.

Jay Woolfolk did struggle on Sunday but this comes after two consecutive positive outings. Even in the Penn State game, Owen Coady further proved to be a reliable midweek option in his second start of the season.

All this occurs while Jack O’Connor, who had been demoted from the rotation, has a pair of good one inning outings out of the ‘pen, indicating that a (potentially back end) reliever role may be best for him.

There was news that broke earlier this week that Bradley Hodges will miss the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery, though. Losing someone who was supposed to take a similar freshman to sophomore jump as Blanco is a back breaker no matter how you cut it. Regardless, the biggest source of confidence with Virginia’s arms still lies in their rotation.

Ethan Anderson moves down in the batting order

The preseason all-American’s early struggles have been well-documented. Starting Saturday, Coach O’Connor decided to demote Anderson to the eight hole to relieve some of the pressure. He responded with two multi hit games to cap off the weekend.

As previously discussed, there are valid reasons for Anderson’s slow start. As an emerging superstar, he is being pitched to more carefully, plus, spending time as a catcher takes a toll on your body. Evidently, there is enough previous production to assume that Anderson will get going sooner rather than later.

Henry Godbout thankfully avoids long-term injury

The Virginia second baseman left Tuesday’s Penn State game after getting hit by a pitch, and missed the proceeding two contests as well. However, Godbout returned to the lineup on Saturday and came through with a couple of key hits. More than anything, Godbout’s defense in the middle infield is clearly superior to anybody we have seen off the bench. It is a relief for UVA fans to see stability return at second base.

Harrison Didawick’s power numbers just coming

Virginia’s lineup has essentially had their moments top to bottom and this entire five game stretch, it was Didawick’s turn. This week, he nearly tripled his home run total, adding five long balls to his season mark. He reached base an additional eight times, including a critical double into the gap on Sunday to provide insurance in the ninth. On the season, the sophomore is hitting .347 with a team-leading .776 slugging percentage.

DIDDDDYYYY!!!



That's RBI No. 8 & 9 in the series for Harrison Didawick to put UVA up 14-11!



: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/NWZo4LzAkR — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) March 10, 2024

The Cavaliers, now 1-2 in ACC play and 13-3 overall, host No. 1 Wake Forest in a three game set next weekend.