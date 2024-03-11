Breaking down Virginia’s March Madness chances entering the ACC Tournament

Selection Sunday is right around the corner, with only a week-long gauntlet of conference tournaments standing between college basketball and March Madness. Here’s our breakdown of where Virginia’s NCAA Tournament hopes stand right now, how that could change over the next week and how the ACC as a whole shapes up entering the NCAA Tournament.

Where do the Cavaliers stand?

Three games ago, we outlined the effects of Virginia’s remaining regular season schedule on their NCAA Tournament outlook. Since then, it’s pretty much been business as usual for the ‘Hoos, with no surprises in their final three games of regular season ACC play. The Cavaliers picked up a tight Quad 2 win at Boston College, got walloped by Duke in Cameron, and handled business easily against Georgia Tech at home.

They’ve also maintained the status quo in the metrics, with a 25-point blowout defeat to Duke cancelling out any positive effects their big win over Georgia Tech and “upset” over Boston College — a game KenPom picked the ‘Hoos to lose, but realistically everyone still expected UVA to win — might have had on the predictive analytics.

Here’s where Virginia stands in three key metrics, ordered from purely predictive (“How good is this team right now?”) to purely descriptive (“How impressive are this team’s wins and losses?”), along with how they’ve moved over the past two weeks since our previous NCAA Tournament preview.

KenPom: 66, previously 66 NET: 51, previously 49 Wins Above Bubble: 38, previously 39

No one’s changing their mind on this UVA team based on their most recent results.

As far as where the Cavaliers stand right now, they’re still generally on the right side of the bubble. Virginia was included in 94 of BracketMatrix’s 108 brackets as of this morning, with the majority placing the ‘Hoos on the 10-seed or 11-seed line. In the aggregate, they rank as the top 11-seed right now. Approaching the ACC Tournament, UVA’s goals should be twofold: qualifying for the tournament and avoiding a First Four matchup.

Here’s the ACC Tournament bracket:

Virginia will play their first game on Thursday night at 9:30 EST against either Clemson or the winner of a Boston College vs. Miami game on Tuesday. There’s still a path to the NCAA Tournament if UVA loses that game, but realistically a win — especially a win over Clemson — would essentially clinch a spot in the Big Dance for Virginia.

If the objective is to win that first game, the Cavaliers couldn’t really have asked for a more favorable draw. The ‘Hoos went a combined 3-0 against their pool of potential foes in the regular season: their best road win of the year came at Clemson, they picked up a must-win victory at Boston College, and perhaps UVA’s most impressive defensive performance all year came when they held Miami to a putrid 38 points in JPJ. In comparison, UVA suffered at least one double-digit loss to a team in every other double-bye pool — Virginia Tech in the #1, NC State in the #2 and both Notre Dame and Wake Forest in the #4.

Projecting whether UVA can escape the First Four is a bit more complicated. The four lowest-ranked at-large bids by the selection committee play in the First Four games for a right to qualify for the field of 64; going off of BracketMatrix, the ‘Hoos are currently exactly the fourth-lowest-ranked at-large bid. They’re teetering on the edge as much as a team possibly can.

Winning two games in the ACC Tournament, with the second probably coming over Duke, would ensure UVA makes it off the First Four line. If the ‘Hoos lose their first game, any potential NCAA Tournament berth would begin with a play-in game in Dayton. A win in the first round followed by a semifinal loss to Duke would be where the margins really get razor-thin. UVA’s seeding would come down to how respectable they looked against the Blue Devils as well as the performances of nearby at-larges in the rankings — as a rule of thumb, Virginia fans should root for every other bubble team yet to play their conference tournament (Colorado, Mississippi State, Florida Atlantic) to flame out in the first round. Unfortunately, that’s not an option for two of UVA’s closest competitors on the seed line: Seton Hall (fifth-lowest at-large on BracketMatrix) and St. John’s (third-lowest) will face each other in the Big East tournament.

At the end of the day, the Cavaliers control their own destiny. If they lose in the first round of the ACC Tournament and miss out on March Madness, they probably didn’t deserve a berth anyways. It’s more likely than not that they play in the First Four right now, and barring a very surprising ACC Tournament semifinal victory that decision will probably come down to how other bubble teams play this week. And hey, the First Four isn’t the worst thing in the world from an entertainment perspective! Facing off against a feisty at-large like Indiana State who lead the nation in effective field goal percentage, Rick Pitino’s St. John’s squad which has rattled off five straight wins ever since Pitino called the season “the most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime” or last year’s Cinderellas in Florida Atlantic might be a lot more fun than being first-round underdogs.

Around the ACC

North Carolina

After a statement win over Duke at Cameron where Cormac Ryan scored 31 points, the Tar Heels are knocking on the door of the 1-seed line. If they win the ACC Tournament and Tennessee struggles in the SEC, they could vault the Volunteers to take the fourth 1; otherwise, Carolina’s essentially locked in as a 2 seed.

Duke

It’s been a typical season for the Blue Devils: they’ve been generally worse than the sum of their parts with the occasional big win to make pundits ask “Is Duke back?” They were on the other end of that UNC win in Cameron, which featured Kyle Filipkowski attempting to trip a North Carolina player with the same leg he allegedly injured in a court storming two weeks ago and the Cameron Crazies throwing bottles onto the court postgame. In Duke-North Carolina matchups with a regular-season ACC title on the line, the Blue Devils are 0-9. Regardless, they’re the second-best team in the conference and will probably end up on the 3-seed line.

Clemson

After an outstanding non-conference slate, Brad Brownell’s Tigers have disappointed in ACC play to the tune of an 11-9 record and sixth-place finish. However, big wins and solid metrics keep Clemson hovering around a 5-seed for now. The Tigers beat UNC and Alabama on the road; it’s hard to argue they don’t deserve it. But the typical Brownell close-game woes continue to plague this squad.

Pittsburgh

The Panthers are currently the sixth team out on BracketMatrix and probably need an ACC Tournament victory to punch their ticket. But Pitt’s been on fire lately: they’re 11-3 in their last fourteen games, including road wins over Duke, Virginia and NC State. They’ll go as far as Blake Hinson can take them, but beating the Tar Heels in the ACC semifinals is a daunting task. UNC beat Pitt by 13 on their home court earlier in the year.

Wake Forest

An analytics darling all season long, it seemed like Wake Forest finally picked up their NCAA-Tournament-clinching big win over Duke at home two weeks ago. After that win, they lost three consecutive games to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. Not great! The Demon Deacons remain 26th in KenPom, but are the seventh team out on BracketMatrix. They’ll have a chance to avenge recent losses when they face the winner of Notre Dame and Georgia Tech. With a win, they’ll face Pitt in a must-win for both sides.