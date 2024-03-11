Reece Beekman repeats as ACC Defensive Player of the Year, snubbed from 1st Team

For the second consecutive year, Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman has won the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year award with teammate Ryan Dunn finishing second in the DPOY voting a mere eight points behind him. It’s the first time a player has won the award repeatedly since North Carolina’s John Henson in 2011 and 2012.
This is the sixth time that a UVA player has won DPOY in the last ten seasons, further cementing the program’s dominance on the defensive side of the floor. Both Dunn and Beekman also landed on the conference’s All-Defense squad, logically.
Beekman is an all-time great defender, and he’s already the program’s all-time steals leader. It’s pretty crazy that the ‘Hoos also had the player with the second most votes, and even crazier that there’s a real argument that Dunn should’ve won the award instead. But Beekman is the bigger name and the incumbent, of course.
Despite his offensive struggles, Dunn made the Honorable Mention, actually as the last player to make it with with 10 “points”. Somewhat surprisingly, Isaac McKneely was left off the list entirely, and Beekman made the Second Team, not the first.
Granted, the first team of RJ Davis, PJ Hall, Kyle Filipowski, Hunter Sallis, and Blake Hinson is full of heavy hitters. But Beekman was pretty inarguably the most important player to any team in the ACC this season.
The recognition as a two-time DPOY underscores his value on the defensive end, his nation-leading 43.6% assist rate, and merely watching one of the (very few) stretches of time when he wasn’t on the floor and how that went for the ‘Hoos felt like enough to catapult the senior into the First Team. Alas, he was the seventh highest vote-getter after the first five and Armando Bacot.
The full awards list and All-ACC teams:
2023-24 ACC Award Winners
Player of the Year – RJ Davis, North Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year – Reece Beekman, Virginia
Rookie of the Year – Markus Burton, Notre Dame
Sixth Man of the Year – Ishmael Leggett, Pitt
Most Improved Player – Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
Coach of the Year – Hubert Davis, North Carolina
First Team
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
Second Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
Third Team
DJ Horne, NC State, 109
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
Honorable Mention
Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47
Jared McCain, Duke, 29
Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10
Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team)
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65
Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26
Quinten Post, Boston College, 21
All-Rookie Team
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes
Jared McCain, Duke, 73
Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60
Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39
