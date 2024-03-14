How to watch UVA basketball vs Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Eagles

How to watch

Location: Washington, DC

Date: March 14th, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting Line via DraftKings: Virginia -5

Game preview

Previewing UVA basketball’s ACC Tournament matchup with Boston College

Game thread

Tipoff is at 9:30 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_

John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from UVA:

UVA All-Time in the ACC Tournament

• Virginia is the No. 3 seed for the ACC Tournament for the fifth time (1972, 1979, 1989 and 2000).• UVA has posted a 2-4 mark as the No. 3 seed in tournament.• The Cavaliers are 46-65 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 3-2 in Washington, D.C., reaching the title game in 2016.• UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976, No. 1 seed in 2014 and No. 1 seed in 2018.• UVA is 27-37 in the ACC quarterfinals.• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals in seven of the last nine ACC tournaments.• Bennett is 15-10 all-time in the ACC Tournament.

All-Time vs. Boston College

• Virginia is 20-9 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 1-1 mark in the ACC Tournament, in a series that dates to 1971-72.

• The Cavaliers would meet the Tigers in the ACC Tournament for the first time since posting a 68-62 win in the 2010 first round in Greensboro, N.C.

• UVA posted a 72-68 win at Boston College on Feb. 28.

• UVA has won 13 of the last 16 games in the series.

• UVA has limited Boston College to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 12 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 14-6 all-time against Boston College.

Last Time vs. the Eagles

• Reece Beekman had 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists to lead Virginia to a 72-68 win at Boston College on Feb. 28.

• Isaac McKneely added 14 points and Jake Groves chipped in 13 as UVA ended a two-game losing streak.

• Ryan Dunn ripped down a career-high 13 rebounds as the Cavaliers owned a 37-30 advantage on the glass.

• UVA shot 44.4 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 72.7 percent from the charity stripe.

• Quinten Post had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.