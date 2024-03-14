Previewing UVA basketball’s ACC Tournament matchup with Boston College

The Virginia Cavaliers get the 11th seeded Boston College Eagles in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals. That is the lowest seed remaining, as BC upset the 6th seeded Clemson Tigers last night. Virginia probably needs to win this game to make the NCAAs.

BC will be playing their third night in a row, which may mean some tired legs for the Eagles. Especially their backcourt, who were outstanding against Clemson. The duo of Claudell Harris and Jaeden Zackery totalled 49 points, just 6 shy of Clemson’s total. Despite the somewhat lopsided score, Harris played 37 minutes and Zackery played 31. On Tuesday night, it was 34 for Harris and 35 for Zackery.

Three games in three nights is tiring. Not just physically, but mentally as well. That should give Virginia a little bit of an edge, especially towards the end of the game.

These two teams played in Boston just two weeks ago. It was a 72-68 Virginia win. After an early 9-point lead, it was back and forth later. The Eagles, at home, led by 3 at the under-8 timeout. Virginia went on an 11-0 run, and then (barely) held on for the win.

Here is our preview from that game, and here is some commentary on the win. With those in mind, let’s look at a few things to watch for.

Game Time: Thursday, March 14, 930PM Eastern

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN

Three Point Shooting

Of course this is the lead, the Wahoos basically can’t win without shooting threes. In wins this season, Virginia averaged 19 three point attempts and 7.5 makes. In losses, they averaged 14 attempts and 3.5 makes. Do the math, and they shoot 40% in wins and 25% in losses. Obviously, making shots is important for every team. But for the Wahoos, even just attempting those shots forces the defense to stretch and that lets Virginia get better shots inside.

Virginia’s game-saving 11-0 run featured two McKneely threes and one from Groves. All three were assisted by Beekman. These are the looks that Virginia needs to knock down to win.

BC also wants to shoot a lot of threes. In the previous game, BC shot 5-22 from downtown. They were 10-29 against Clemson, with Claudell Harris shooting 5-16 all by himself. He does not need much space to get that shot off.

Jaeden Zackery was 4-5 from downtown and 9-12 overall. When your PG shoots like that, scores 22 points with 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 0 turnovers, you’re probably going to win.

That’s basically what we saw from Reece Beekman on Saturday against Georgia Tech. Oh and Reece helped hold Georgia Tech’s leading scorer to a big fat zero. He’ll have to do something similar to keep Zachery from having a monster game.

Quinten Post

In the previous matchup, Virginia largely decided to play Quinten Post straight up. The idea was to stay with BC’s shooters and not let them get going. Post might be able to get his buckets, but it would take a monster game from him to almost single-handedly take down the Wahoos. He had 24 and 10, which is outstanding. But it wasn’t enough.

Minor does a tremendous job of making Post work. He had just 4 points in the first half. And 11 of his 20 second half points came at the FT line (he was 11-11).

The two Virginia bigs split time at the 5. The Wahoos defensive rating with Minor on the floor was 100, which is outstanding. With Buchanan on the floor, it was 122, which is dreadful. The offensive rating with Buchanan out there is much higher though. And we all know how much Tony Bennett loves offense.

The most common lineup over the past three games has been the big lineup with Dunn, Groves, and either Minor or Buchanan. With Minor, that lineup is +17 points per 100 possessions, while the Buchanan lineup is -89 (!) points per 100 possessions.

On/off numbers over a small sample size are incredibly noisy, so take them with a grain of salt. But there is a clear difference between Minor, a fourth year college basketball player, and Buchanan, a first year college basketball player.

Wing Rotation

On Saturday, against Georgia Tech, Andrew Rohde did not see the floor. It was the first time this season he did not play, and he had seen at least 12 minutes in every game this season. In his stead, Taine Murray played 28 minutes, scored 12 points on 5-10 shooting, and chipped in 3 assists and a steal. Murray’s scoring ability far outpaces what we’ve seen from Rohde. So if Murray can create for others and play defense, he should be playing over Rohde. Murray is shooting over 45% on threes, while Rohde is shooting under 27%.

But that’s not the only thing to watch. Dante Harris played 16 minutes against the Jackets, including 12 minutes with Reece also out there. Georgia Tech played with two smaller guards for extended minutes, so it made some sense. For the game, those lineups with Reece and Harris were an outstanding +23 points per 100 possessions. But for the season, those lineups are -15 points per 100 possessions.

In that last BC matchup, Rohde played 19 minutes, Harris played 10, and Murray played just 7.

This was his only real contribution in those minutes. Nice shot.

Against the Yellow Jackets, lineups with McKeely, Murray and Groves played over half the game. That lineup scored almost 130 points per 100 possessions, which would top Purdue’s number-one ranked offense this season.

There is so much shooting in those lineup, and there is still enough size to defend adequately. Expect to see more of those lineups going forward, whether it is Dunn, Minor, or Buchanan along with the shooters.

Prediction: Wahoos 70, Eagles 66

Close game, but Virginia pulls it out in front of a pro-UVA crowd.