Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s grind-it-out OT win over Boston College

It wasn’t easy, and it most certainly wasn’t pretty, but the Virginia Cavaliers defeated Boston College 66-60 in overtime to advance to the ACC Tournament semi-finals and pick up a massive victory for their NCAA Tournament hopes. Virginia’s starting backcourt shot just 5-25 from the floor and the team went 8-18 from the free throw line, but they managed to find just enough scoring from role players — Jake Groves’s 15, Taine Murray’s 11 and Andrew Rohde’s 8 — to hang around in a defensive slugfest. A Mason Madsen jump shot at the buzzer forced overtime and nearly sent the Cavaliers home, but the ‘Hoos took over and pulled away in overtime, outscoring the Golden Eagles 9-3 in the extra period. The Cavaliers will take on NC State at 9:30 EST in a game to go to the ACC Tournament finals against the winner of North Carolina and Pitt.

Five takeaways from the definition of “survive and advance” in Washington D.C.:

Defense made all the difference

What else is new: the 2024 Virginia Cavaliers eked out a close win they didn’t fully deserve thanks to an absolutely stifling defensive performance. After a hot shooting start for the Golden Eagles in the first half, UVA absolutely clamped down in the second and took away any potential space from sharpshooters Claudell Harris Jr. (14 points on 16 FGA) and Mason Madsen (nine points on 14 FGA). Over the final 19:19 of game time, Boston College players not named Quinten Post scored exactly twice: a buzzer-beating two to force overtime and a late three to cut into UVA’s lead once the game was nearly decided. And Reece Beekman pulled his typical disappearing act on the opposing lead guard, as Jaeden Zackery had zero space to do anything all game long and finished with just five points.

The story of the game, though, was Jordan Minor’s defense on Quinten Post. Minor got a few short rotation stints early in the game, but his slow closeouts allowed Post a few open threes which led to quick hooks for the Merrimack transfer. However, once Ryan Dunn picked up two late fouls and Blake Buchanan demonstrated an inability to handle Post down low, Bennett called back to the pen for Minor to guard Post. Perhaps it was the Boston College big’s tired legs, or perhaps the moment was too big for him, but Jordan Minor won every single one-on-one matchup in the post late in the second half and overtime. His block on a Post fadeaway early in overtime set the tone for the ‘Hoos in the period — an OT where they allowed just one made shot. Post finished with a respectable 23 points, but Minor’s ability to completely shut off his water late in the game proved decisive.

No Tony Bennett team will ever stoop to the extreme level of the 2020 defense-only squad, but this team is giving that unit a run for its money. The Cavaliers entered tonight seventh in KenPom defensive efficiency and just 193rd on offense; no advanced stat has ever matched the eye test so well. However, the way UVA pulled together down the stretch to clamp and pull off a comeback in spite of their total inability to put the ball in the basket was nothing short of incredible.

Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely went ice cold

Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely chose the absolute worst time of the season to put up the worst combined shooting performance of their careers. They finished 5-25 from the floor (20%), 2-11 from three, and even threw in two big missed free throws for good measure. McKneely really struggled against Devin McGlockton’s off-ball pressure and denial, unable to find any space for clean looks throughout the game. Only once McGlockton fouled out jumping at an IMac three-point attempt and McKneely drew the Donald Hand Jr. assignment was he able to run his opposing guard into the mover-blocker maze of screens to generate clean looks. Beekman couldn’t get his typical midrange game going at all and saw his jump shot absolutely desert him all night. Only a few strong drives early in the second half kept his scoring total somewhat respectable — though any criticism of Beekman needs to be qualified by the fact that he also recorded 11 assists to just two turnovers.

At the same time, the shots Virginia’s backcourt combo did make proved absolutely back-breaking when they did come. In overtime, Beekman and McKneely did both air-ball wide open threes off an offensive rebound and ATO, respectively. However, they also knocked down the two biggest threes of the game: McKneely curling around a Minor screen on the wing to break the deadlock and put UVA ahead 60-57, and Beekman hitting at the shot-clock buzzer to put the ‘Hoos up six with less than two minutes to play. After that make, Reece seemed to shrug as if amazed to finally see one go down. Who can blame him? Beekman and McKneely’s struggles were a big reason UVA was in such a dogfight in the first place, but at least they knocked down their threes when they really did matter late.

Virginia rolled with the punches

Claudell Harris Jr. started the game absolutely scorching hot for Boston College following his 27-point performance last night against Clemson. Before the ‘Hoos knew what had hit them, a transition triple plus two nice movement threes propelled Harris Jr. to a 3-for-3 start and nine quick points. A typically anemic offensive start for the ‘Hoos paired with a late-clock Quinten Post three handed the Golden Eagles a 10-point lead within five minutes of the opening tip.

All game, Boston College seemed to have answers. When Virginia took a 23-22 lead late in the first half, Mason Madsen quickly answered with a movement three over McKneely. When Taine Murray knotted things up at 37 with a triple in the second half, Quinten Post ghosted a ball screen and found room for an answer over Jordan Minor. However, the Cavaliers simply hung around and continued to make things difficult for Boston College on the offensive end — the water shut off almost entirely for everyone not named Quinten Post after the under-16 timeout. We’ve seen the ‘Hoos fold in the face of hot shooting like the Golden Eagles’ 4-4 start from three or 6-13 mark in the first half, and while it wasn’t pretty, at the very least they hung around to give themselves a chance tonight.

Bench scorers stepped up

In light of Beekman and McKneely’s struggles, the ‘Hoos desperately needed their bench to pick up the slack. At the end of the day, their rotation guards got the job done. Andrew Rohde — to the surprise of every Virginia basketball fan — immediately knocked down a three when he entered the game following the under-12 timeout and propelled a 7-0 run for the ‘Hoos. Rohde had made two threes in a single game just once over his previous 10, but matched that mark after just a few minutes on the court in an uncharacteristically assertive performance. It’s a lot easier to appreciate his smart passing on offense (one great dump-off to Ryan Dunn didn’t show up on the stat sheet but would’ve been an excellent assist) and positioning on defense when the shots occasionally go in; today, though Rohde did finish with just eight points on 2-6 from three, he did enough.

Taine Murray provided a similar burst off the bench which was perhaps more predictable than Rohde’s but just as necessary. He really has developed a great straight-line-drive game going to his right, scoring three buckets with similar moves off catch-and-drives and only missing when he tried to switch things up and go up strong with his left. Murray also knocked down a big three early in the second half to tie the game. He didn’t do much down the stretch as Tony Bennett leaned on a more defensive-minded lineup, but 11 points on 5-6 from the field is something the ‘Hoos will take every single day if they can get it. Even Dante Harris, who entered the game below 25 percent on midrange jump shots, knocked down both of his off-the-dribble jumpers.

The Cavaliers survive and advance

Over the past 36 hours, Virginia’s side of the ACC Tournament bracket was blown wide open by two major upsets. The first came last night as Boston College pulled away from Clemson late for a 76-55 victory in the 6-11 game, setting UVA up to face the Golden Eagles tonight. Then, 10-seed North Carolina State pulled off a 74-69 upset over 2-seed Duke. While the top half of the bracket remains chalk with #1 North Carolina facing #4 Pittsburgh in the first semifinal tomorrow, the bottom half was there for the taking.

To say the ‘Hoos seized the opportunity would be a totally misleading description of a game which truly felt like an affront to basketball down the stretch. However, at the end of the day, UVA got the job done. Not only did they win, but they also outperformed the forecasts of every projection system for this game, which generally favored UVA by one point — ever so slightly beneficial for their predictive metrics. There’s certainly an aspect of luck to all of this; if Mason Madsen’s foot is six inches further back on his buzzer-beating basket, Virginia’s headed to the NIT right now. But the Cavaliers inexplicably continue to gut out close games and now stand just one win from the ACC Tournament finals.