Previewing UVA basketball’s ACC Tournament semifinal matchup vs NC State

The Virginia Cavaliers survived a nerve-wracking overtime game against the Boston College Eagles last night, and they’re now slotted to play the NC State Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament Semifinals.

I’m not sure if my heart can take another game like last night. But wow, the ‘Hoos made enough plays down the stretch to avoid disaster, and despite some chaos on the NCAA Tournament bubble, they should be firmly in the NCAA Tournament field right now.

Yet we shouldn’t overlook tonight’s game, where with a win, UVA would have a chance to play for an ACC Tournament Championship, potentially securing their third ACC Tournament Championship under Tony Bennett and their first since 2018.

NC State surprised America with their win over Duke last night. They were in control pretty much the entire game, but a missed-dunk-turned-into-technical-foul almost cost them the game. NC State’s playing like a true veteran team, and right now they feel more like the strong squad they were projected to be before the season, rather than the sub-500 ACC team they turned out to be.

With a win tonight, Virginia will cement an NCAA Tournament berth, and likely avoid having to go to Dayton for a play-in game on Tuesday or Wednesday. We’ll see if Bennett’s gritty group can find their way to pull out another tough win. Here’s our preview for tonight’s game, with a few things to watch.

Game Time: Friday, March 15, 9:30 PM Eastern

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Isaac McKneely

In his post-game presser last night, Tony Bennett revealed that Isaac McKneely sprained his ankle pretty bad in practice earlier this week. Despite not practicing all week, McKneely gave it a go during shoot-around on Thursday, and decided to play through the pain and suit up against Boston College.

Early in the game, it became clear that McKneely wasn’t at full strength. He was a half-step slow on defense, leading to some quick threes from Claudell Harris. On offense, he left most of his jumpers short on the rim, missing his first five shot attempts. However, McKneely delivered when Virginia needed him most, with a couple big free throws as well as this cold-blooded three-point shot to take the lead in overtime.

McKneely will still be playing through ankle soreness in tonight’s game, but UVA will need him to be the offensive weapon that he can be. The Wolfpack will probably throw former Cavalier and 3-and-D specialist Casey Morsell on McKneely, as he guarded him for much of the first two games between these teams.

Three-point shooting will be a decisive factor against NC State, and McKneely’s ability to hit open looks from distance could make or break this game. Andrew Rohde and Taine Murray filled in with some fantastic minutes last night, but this season has shown us that those two can’t be completely counted on from outside. Virginia could really use a vintage Isaac Mc-three-ly game tonight.

Battle of the Bigs

Virginia’s post-player rotation has been one of the defining elements of this season. Outside of Ryan Dunn — who’s really more of a wing than a post-player — UVA has featured Jake Groves, Jordan Minor, and Blake Buchanan at different points in the season, often riding the hot hand on a game-by-game basis.

NC State has their own pair of interesting bigs, starting out with the massive 275 pound center DJ Burns, who has the vision of a point guard and the footwork of a ballerina. The ‘Hoos have done a good job containing him in the past, particularly as a scorer, and it’s likely that Jordan Minor will be tasked with going body-to-body with him for much of tonight’s game.

Minor’s exceptional late-game defense on Quentin Post kept Virginia afloat against Boston College, highlighted by this blocked shot towards the end of regulation.

DJ Burns can pick apart double teams with his passing, so the Cavaliers’ ability to guard him one-on-one will be essential.

Outside of DJ Burns, power forward Mohamed Diarra has been a monster on the glass the past two games for NC State. He tallied 30 rebounds total against Syracuse and Duke, including 11 offensive boards! When UVA beat NC State in Charlottesville, they out-rebounded the Wolfpack by 22. Virginia doesn’t need that level of dominance tonight, but they can’t allow Diarra to control the boards like he has the past two games.

The Beek vs The Horne

Forgive me but I figured that this sub-heading word-play was too tempting to pass up on. But seriously, senior guards Reece Beekman and DJ Horne are the respective leading scorers for Virginia and NC State. Beekman’s scored 11 and 12 points in two matchups against the Wolfpack this year, while Horne’s scored 9 and 14, primarily being guarded by Beekman.

Horne isn’t too efficient from the field, but he can light it up from three: he’s made 89 threes at 42.8% this season. In a little rotational shake-up, Horne’s come off the bench the past two games, where he’s scored 16 and 18 points. He’s a slim 6’2, giving Beekman a size and strength advantage over him.

Beekman struggled to find any rhythm as a scorer against Boston College last night, going over 20 minutes scoreless from the 18:12 mark in the second half until his huge three with 1:55 left in overtime. UVA needs Beekman to attack the hoop, drawing fouls and hitting his signature runner’s and step-backs in the paint. For the ‘Hoos to grab a win, the two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year has to be great on both sides of the ball, locking down DJ Horne on defense and scorching NC State’s guards on offense.

This game has major ramifications on Virginia’s NCAA Tournament status and seeding, and I believe that Bennett’s boys will play their way into another ACC Tournament final.

Prediction: Virginia 68, NC State 61