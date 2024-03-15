Bases Loaded Preview: Virginia hosts No. 5 Wake Forest

While Wake Forest’s series lost last weekend to Duke only means the Demon Deacons don’t visit Charlottesville ranked number one in the country, it’s still a top-15 matchup of two of the ACC’s best ball clubs. Wake Forest comes in 12-4 and ranked no. 5 in this week’s Coaches poll while Virginia is 14-3 and ranked 15th. The series will go a long way to sorting out the ACC pecking order and will have national implications for both squads. Here’s what we’ll be looking for in this weekend’s matchup.

UVA’s bullpen woes

As Dan pointed out in his Five Takeaways, the bullpen really let the Hoos down last weekend in Coral Gables. 21 runs in 9.1 innings isn’t going to get the job done against a powerful Wake Forest lineup. Through 16 games, the Deacs have knocked 29 homers (~1.8 per game), just shy of their 1.9 per game rate from a year ago. The Hoos really need a bounce back from Kevin Jaxel and for Aiden Teel to be as effective as he had been coming into the weekend.

On the bright side, Jack O’Connor seems to have found something in the bullpen. Over the last five games, O’Connor has appeared in four games, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. It’s a good sign as given his experience starting could provide strong innings as a long reliever.

Slow starts for Virginia’s offense

The Virginia offense has been stellar this season. For the year they’ve scored over ten runs per game and have hit 29 home runs. However, in several of games they’ve gotten off to slow starts and according to Virginia Sports, they’ve trailed in 12 of their 17 games. so far. Given they’ve only lost three times, they’ve been able to come back and win nine times. They’ll have to avoid that against a strong Wake Forest team. Luckily for the Hoos, they have the bats to do it. Harrison Didawick has been a stud belting eight home runs. Henry Godbout leads the team in doubles and is batting .412. Bobby Whalen has been a revelation after transferring in from Indiana and is batting .488 and getting on base at a .558 clip (both team highs). Then there is Casey Saucke who is batting .409 and has five home runs already exceeding his total of four from a season ago. Virginia clearly has the sticks, I’d just like to them get going earlier in games to avoid needing the comebacks.

Wake Forest’s starters

Coming at Virginia this weekend is the best starting staff the Hoos have or will face all season. The Demon Deacons are led up top by Josh Hartle. The All-ACC first teamer is off to a good, not great start going 3-1 with a 4.22 ERA. Teams are batting .273 off Hartle, up from .237 last year. On Saturday, Wake Forest will throw Chase Burns coming off his ACC Pitcher of the Week performance last weekend against Duke where he fanned 14 Blue Devils in six innings. For the year, he’s 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA. Up next is Michael Massey, who might be the best of the bunch at the moment. Massey is 3-1 with a 1.23 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and .140 batting average against. Virginia’s bats have been great, but they’ve yet to see anything like what’s ahead.

First pitch Friday and Saturday is at 4 PM while Sunday’s finale begins at 1 PM. Friday and Saturday’s games will be on ACCNX while Sunday, the teams are spotlighted on the ACC Network. Sunday’s game is also available for listening via WINA.