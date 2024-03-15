How to watch UVA basketball vs NC State in the ACC Semifinals and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack

How to watch

Location: Washington, DC

Date: March 15th, 2024

Time: 9:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting Line via Draftkings: Virginia -2.5

Game Notes

Post Boston College win notes

• Virginia (23-9, 13-7 ACC) advances to the ACC semifinals for eighth time in the last 10 tournaments

• UVA has 23 or more wins for the 10th time under Tony Bennett

• UVA is 8-7 away from home, including a 3-1 mark on neutral courts

• UVA is 2-0 in overtime games this season (UVA outscored BC 9-3 in the extra session)

• Virginia rallied from a 10-point deficit (18-8) to post its third comeback victory when trailing by 10 or more points

• UVA went on a 15-4 run to gain a 23-22 lead

• BC led 35-29 at the half and UVA is 3-9 when trailing at halftime

• UVA’s outscored BC in bench points 26-2

• UVA out-rebounded BC 45-38, improving to 12-0 when enjoying a rebound edge

• UVA went 8 of 18 from the free throw line

UVA All-Time in the ACC Tournament

• UVA has posted a 3-4 mark as the No. 3 seed in tournament

• UVA has a program-best one win in each of the last nine ACC tournaments

• The Cavaliers are 47-65 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 4-2 in Washington, D.C., reaching the title game in 2016

• UVA is 5-3 in overtime games at the ACC Tournament

• UVA is 2-0 vs. No. 11 seeds at the ACC Tournament

• UVA is 28-37 in the ACC quarterfinals