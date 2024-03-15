Where does UVA basketball stand on the NCAA Tournament bubble?

Virginia basketball isn’t always a thing of beauty. The Cavaliers’ have a tendency to win ugly; an insatiable yearning to torment their fans with nail-biting finishes over and over again. The ‘Hoos are 6-0 in games decided by one possession or less (including OT wins), with their latest narrow victory coming against Boston College last night in the ACC Quarterfinals.

Most bracketologists deemed the Boston College game a must-win or should-win for Virginia to feel good about their NCAA Tournament hopes. The ‘Hoos took care of business, but unfortunately, just about every other bubble team did as well.

Heading into yesterday’s action, the bubble looked something look this according to most college basketball experts.

Berth Watch - 3/13 Late PM



TWO new locks. Bubble = Last 5 IN + First 6 OUT.



If Cincinnati wins tomorrow, they will enter the graphic.



Loser of Pitt/Wake & Iowa/Ohio State is done.



<1% needs final at minimum and even then may not be enough in some cases. pic.twitter.com/JLwZoPEK5d — T3 Bracketology™️ (@T3Bracketology) March 14, 2024

Providence captured a massive Quad 1A win over Creighton, and Ohio State beat Iowa, so those two teams also jumped into the official bubble conversation.

In my opinion, Virginia is probably in the “Should be in” tier after their win last night, especially considering that many of these bubble teams have anywhere from 12-14 losses. However, here’s a quick recap of the rest of yesterday’s pivotal games:

Thursday’s Bubble Results

Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest, sending the Demon Deacon’s to the NIT while keeping Pitt’s tourney chances alive.

St. John’s beat Seton Hall, pushing Seton Hall closer to the wrong side of the bubble and boosting St. John’s one step closer to the dance.

Kansas St lost to Iowa St, so the Wildcats will not be in the field.

Meanwhile, Colorado, New Mexico, Mississippi St, and Texas A&M all won yesterday, keeping these four squads afloat in the bubble.

With these six teams winning as well as Providence and Ohio St, the bubble has expanded to the point that it may burst, meaning total chaos in the college basketball world as we approach Selection Sunday.

For Virginia, all they can control is winning. While beating Duke tonight would have given the ‘Hoos a substantial Quad 1 win, NC State is a much more winnable game. Since the ACC only has three NCAA Tournament locks at this point — UNC, Duke, and Clemson — I find it hard to believe that Virginia won’t be in the field if they make the ACC Championship.

UVA should be in regardless of tonight’s result, but a loss would likely place the Cavaliers in Dayton for a First Four matchup, and fans would still be sweating on Selection Sunday with an outside chance of missing the Big Dance.

Beating NC State tonight would give Virginia their ninth Quad 2 win, putting them at a very respectable 11-9 in Quad 1 and 2 games.

Friday’s Bubble Action

Below is a guide of the significant bubble games today that will affect Virginia’s NCAA Tournament chances. The bolded team is the team that Virginia fans should be rooting for, because their opponent is a team that’s on the bubble.

Tennessee vs Mississippi St (1:00 PM, ESPN)

UConn vs St. John’s (5:30 PM, Fox)

Illinois vs Ohio St (6:30 PM, BTN)

North Carolina vs Pittsburgh (7:00 PM, ESPN)

Kentucky vs Texas A&M (7:00 PM, SECN)

Marquette vs Providence (8:00 PM, FS1)

Washington St vs Colorado (10:30 PM, FS1)

Colorado St vs New Mexico (11:59 PM, CBSSN)

Additionally, UVA fans need Arizona or Washington St to win the Pac 12 tournament and FAU to win the AAC, in order to prevent any further bid-stealers.

This stuff is fun to track, but ultimately, Virginia just needs to keep winning. Winning solves everything, and a win tonight could be what it takes for Virginia to go dancing once again.