Four takeaways from UVA basketball’s late game collapse to NC State in the ACC Semifinals

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team lost to the NC State Wolfpack in dramatic fashion in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday night, having the lead in the final minutes only to relinquish it in the final seconds of regulation before State pulled away in overtime.

Following a loss that felt entirely avoidable against a lesser team in a game that would’ve put an end to any questioning about UVA’s NCAA Tournament status, we’ve got four takeaways.

UVA’s inability to hit free throws bites them when it matters most

Remember the days when Virginia’s best players made the clutch free throws that the team needed to advance in tournament play? Good times, been a while. Wouldn’t blame you if you’d forgotten.

I hate to pile on Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely who were really the only ones who created offense for the ‘Hoos in this game (and for most of this season). More on their lack of help later.

But... whew man. With 51 seconds on the clock, up five, and a one-and-one opportunity at the charity stripe, Beekman made the first to go up six, then missed the second that would’ve made it a three possession game. Casey Morsell then made all three free throws after Ryan Dunn fouled him on a three-pointer, cutting the deficit to three.

Andrew Rohde’s missed three-pointer on the ensuing possession gave the Wolfpack a shot to tie the game. But swarming Virginia defense forced Morsell to try to fall into Dunn on another three, and McKneely came up with the rebound with five seconds left on the clock, in need of one solitary made free throw to seal the Cavaliers’ fate in this game and on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

But McKneely clanked the first shot of the one-and-one off the front of the rim, UVA committed a major tactical blunder by not putting anyone on the blocks to foul the rebounder when up three with five seconds left with plenty of fouls to give, and for the second consecutive game an opponent tied the game in the final seconds to force overtime.

Then, unlike on Thursday night, the ‘Hoos couldn’t take control of the overtime period, and the Wolfpack made their free throws to pull out the victory.

McKneely and Beekman are the two best players on this team. They scored 40 of the team’s 65 points. Beekman went for 17 points, 11 assists, four rebounds, and two steals on 6-13 shooting from the field. McKneely finished with 23 points on 8-15 shooting from the floor and an awesome 5-9 from three.

But they also combined to shoot 6-11 from the line, and missed crucial, free opportunities when the game was all but over and the team’s fate all but sealed. It’s a brutal reality. Yet that’s what will be remembered about this result. Virginia has been a bad free throw shooting team all season long — they currently sit 355th out of 362 teams at a putrid 63.7%— and that weakness lost them this game.

Virginia’s limited offensive creation isn’t enough

Players not named Beekman and McKneely wearing white on Friday night combined to shoot 11-38 (28.9%) from the field and 3-16 from three (18.8%) for just 25 points among the seven of them.

Woof.

Taine Murray hit some big shots late in the second half that helped propel the ‘Hoos to a leading position, and Ryan Dunn and Jordan Minor’s presence on the offensive boards produced an impressive 17 second chance points across 45 minutes. So that helped.

Yet UVA scored just .956 points per possession against KenPom’s 93rd ranked defense. That’s not going to cut it, even with the Wahoos’ top-10 defense.

Dante Harris and Andrew Rohde — the two transfers who were supposed to fill the void left by Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin’s departures last offseason — have been abject failures relative to expectations this season. Murray is a perfectly capable complementary player, and he’s absolutely earned his role and then some on this team. But the fact that he’s entirely jumped the two transfers in the rotation indicates just how dire things have been in UVA’s backcourt beyond Beekman and McKneely.

Not that the frontcourt was ever going to be a source of scoring for this team, but fellow transfer Jacob Groves shot just 1-6 (1-4 from three for three points) on the night. Dunn added 10 points in his typical role as a finisher.

In the end, though, there just wasn’t enough juice to squeeze out of this offense, and more guys are going to have to step up for this team to make an NCAA Tournament run — if they get that opportunity.

DJ Burns proves to be too much for the Packline defense late

I’ll keep this brief because I’m sure nobody is excited to dwell on this game. Yet Virginia had no real answers for DJ Burns, even though he only played total 24 minutes. The big man scored 19 points on 8-11 shooting and, most notably, scored 10 points in the last 8:52 of the game to eventually put NCSU ahead for good.

Even Jordan Minor could not contain Burns’ impact, and UVA’s decision to typically leave Minor on an island against Burns hurt them. Not to say that such a strategy was particularly ill-advised — we’ve seen Virginia get burned (pun-unintended) this season for being over-aggressive on doubles in the post. Burns was simply too much across 45 minutes for the vaunted Cavalier defense to handle.

Welcome back to the bubble Wahoo fans!

It’s pretty unfortunate that UVA ended up having to play two far lower seeds than originally anticipated. At the same time, the ‘Hoos had the perfect opportunity to seize an ACC Tournament Championship berth and solidify their NCAA Tournament hopes with wins against definitively worse teams, and they squandered it.

Clemson losing to Boston College and Duke losing to NC State put Virginia in an awkward position where what had originally looked like a win-and-in situation in the ACC Quarterfinals (and maybe even lose-and-in if it’d been Clemson) turned into needing two wins against desperate teams hunting the automatic qualifier.

Now, especially with other bubble teams around the country winning games, UVA’s fate is in the committee’s hands. It’d be odd to see a team that finished third in the ACC, made the ACC Semifinals, finished 13-7 in the conference, 23-10 overall, and with no Quad 3 or 4 losses not make the tournament. But that’s where things sit, and that’s why it’s not good to have an average deficit of 18.1 points in those ten losses.

The rest of the weekend’s results across college basketball will likely be the final determining factors regarding whether or not Virginia misses the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years. And we’ll keep you updated on how things develop. Unfortunately, though, UVA has now lost control of its own postseason destiny with this loss.

Selection Sunday’s gonna be stressful.