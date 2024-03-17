The Virginia Cavaliers are squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after falling to NC State in the ACC Tournament Semifinals on Friday night. They will be watching with everyone else on Sunday to see if the Selection Committee deems them worthy of a bid and, if so, who, when, and where they play.

Unfortunately, even if the ‘Hoos make it, they’ll likely have to go to Dayton to play in the First Four. But you never really know!

Here’s information on how you can watch the men’s selection show on CBS.

Selection Sunday Information

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Online streaming: Paramount+, Max, FuboTV

Also, stay tuned to the blog for breaking news and analysis when the bracket is released along with more substantive stuff as the week progresses. It’s the best time of the year for college basketball, and we couldn’t be terrified to see how things play out for the ‘Hoos.