UVA BASKETBALL SNEAKS INTO MARCH MADNESS

THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS ARE GOING DANCING.

Every single UVA basketball fan right now pic.twitter.com/V9Yhhr6obb — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) March 17, 2024

The bid stealers, bubble demons, and all the bracketologists in the world don’t matter because Tony Bennett’s Wahoos have a chance to win their first NCAA Tournament game in five years on Tuesday.

Despite an unfortunate string of events that seemingly had UVA on the outside looking in heading into Selection Sunday, the ‘Hoos are now heading to the “First Four” in Dayton as a no. 10 seed where they’ll play Colorado State for the chance to tip off against the no. 7 seed Texas Longhorns in the first round in Charlotte on Thursday. The game against Colorado State will be at 9:10 PM on Tuesday on TruTV.

Finishing with a 23-10 record, being the third place finisher in the ACC, having reached the conference’s semifinals, and lacking any Quad 3 or 4 losses to blemish their resume, it looks like Virginia did just enough to eke their way into the most popular tournament in sports.

Should UVA advance past the First Four and Texas in the first round, they’ll tip off versus no. 2 seed Tennessee or former tournament darling Saint Peter’s for a chance at reaching the Sweet 16.

The Midwest Region pic.twitter.com/c44mnu5ezU — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2024

We’ll have plenty of more coverage of the matchup with Colorado State and Virginia’s odds of advancing in the Midwest region as the tournament progresses. For now though, it’s time to rejoice that the Cavaliers are going dancing!