With the Virginia Cavaliers sneaking into the 2024 NCAA Tournament as a no. 10 seed and slated to play fellow no. 10 Colorado State seed in the “First Four” on Tuesday, initial betting lines have the Wahoos slated as the underdog.

According to DraftKings’ betting lines, the Wahoos are entering Tuesday’s matchup as 1.5 point underdogs. The over/under sits at 118.5, and Colorado State is -125 to take the win compared to Virginia’s +105.

The contest between the two 10-seeds will be played at 9:10 PM ET Tuesday on truTV. After UVA’s string of 9:30 tips in the ACC Tournament, it’d sure be nice to get an earlier tip. Alas, this is life in the First Four.

For further odds, UVA currently is listed at +20,000 to win the national championship with just 23 of the 67 other teams in the tournament listed with worse odds. With how much the program has struggled with being upset in March, maybe it’ll pay off to be the underdogs for a change? Right?

Either way, we get to watch more meaningful basketball for Virginia in 2024! And Reece Beekman gets another crack at March Madness! Who woulda thunk it this morning?!