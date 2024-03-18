Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s series win over #7 Wake Forest

Sunday was a good day for Virginia Cavaliers fans. Not only did the ‘Hoos sneak into March Madness, but the baseball team clinched a series win over the ACC’s top dog Wake Forest, improving to 16-4 overall.

This week’s action on the diamond started on Tuesday, when UVA took care of in-state foe William & Mary 6-2, thanks to a big sixth inning. Cullen McKay took the mound on Friday to open the Wake Forest series and, despite getting roughed up, the Cavaliers exploded in two separate frames to win 16-10.

The bats did not have the same life on Saturday, and the Deacs handled business with a 9-3 victory of their own. However, the Cardiac Cavs delivered in the clutch on Sunday, taking the rubber match 11-10 in extra innings. Here is what we are taking away from a successful week:

The Cavaliers improve to 3-0 in extra inning games

Sunday’s late game heroics reinforced that no UVA baseball game is over until the last out is officially made. After Virginia jumped ahead 5-3 in the fourth, Wake Forest scored eight unanswered runs, and the natural reaction was, “here we go again.”

Unlike the Miami series, though, UVA did not let a blown lead be the whole story. The ‘Hoos tacked on one in the seventh and three more in the eighth. When they were eventually down to their final strike, Casey Saucke came through with an opposite field home run to tie it.

Then, Kevin Jaxel, who has had a brutal start to 2024, returned to his previous self, quickly retiring the side in order in the top of the tenth. Sure, a pair of Wake Forest fielding blunders sealed the deal, but then bottom line is Cavaliers put themselves in position to be successful. As the broadcast emphasized, there’s a fine line between Division-1 defenses and MLB defenses, so generating pressure on the defense goes a long way.

Jacob Ference is still the same productive player at this level

The DIII-Salisbury graduate transfer was tasked with stepping into a premier high major lineup and handing much of the catching duties. One would expect growing pains for someone who was adept to a much lower level of baseball but Ference has not been phased. Simply put, he can rake.

Over Ference’s two starts this weekend, he went 5-for-8 with two walks and three home runs. On the season, he leads the team in all three basic hitting categories, slashing .474/.580/.947. It is safe to say coach O’Connor will want to make every effort to insert him in the lineup daily, whether he is behind the plate or the designated hitter.

Jack O’Connor further proves himself in the bullpen...then gets injured

The second-year right-hander, who initially was demoted from the rotation, was quickly earning a major role in a struggling bullpen. O’Connor had a trio of successful outings this week, headlined by holding the fort in Friday’s shootout with a three inning, shutdown save.

O’Connor was called upon again on Sunday, and after his third batter faced, which ended on a pitch that missed the plate badly, he immediately looked into the dugout. He was promptly removed from the game.

Just a tough break, especially for a guy that was coming into his own.

Virginia’s outfield defense is a clear strength

No, they are not perfect. Harrison Didawick did lose a fly ball in the sun in the first inning of Saturday’s contest. But Didawick also showed off his range this weekend by making SportsCenter’s Top Ten on a diving catch down the left field line.

Generally speaking, the ‘Hoos have two would-be center fielders in Didawick and Bobby Whalen and a hose of a right field arm in Casey Saucke.

The future of the pitching staff is in good hands

A lot can be said about coach O’Connor not grabbing an established veteran pitcher in the portal this offseason a la Nick Parker. Regardless, nobody can dispute the amount of young talent this staff has.

Some of the freshmen arms got some action this weekend and showed reasons to be excited. Matt Augustin has stood out the most, wrapping up his weekend with a scoreless eighth inning on Sunday. Bryson Moore and Freddy Beruvides have also flashed upside in their limited action. A major selling point at UVA is that the first-years will play, and the most recent class has not disappointed coach O’Connor for having that philosophy.