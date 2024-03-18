After their early ACC Tournament exit eleven days ago following a disappointing 58-55 loss to Wake Forest, the Virginia Cavaliers will be playing more postseason basketball this March, as the ‘Hoos have accepted a bid to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT).

Virginia, who earned a four seed, will take on High Point in a first-round matchup this Thursday. As the higher seeded team, the ‘Hoos will host the game at John Paul Jones Arena with coverage available on ESPN+.

With a win, the ‘Hoos would face the winner of Villanova and VCU in the second round on Sunday. The higher-seeded teams will host their matchups through the first three rounds of the tournament before the final four teams head to Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University for the semifinals on April 1st.

It’ll be the WBIT’s first ever field as the 32-team tournament, which essentially replaces the WNIT as the premiere postseason tournament for teams who miss out on the NCAA Tournament. It was created by the NCAA in 2023 to expand postseason opportunities in women’s basketball.

The opportunity for more postseason basketball is huge for a Virginia squad that wants to prove they’re better than the team we last saw in Greensboro. The Cavaliers’ up-and-down 2023-24 season saw some cold stretches, but also four wins over ranked opponents including a huge upset of Virginia Tech in the final game of the regular season.

The WBIT will give Virginia’s young core of Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, and Edessa Noyan some valuable postseason experience, and the Cavaliers’ seniors the chance to end their collegiate careers with a better taste in their mouth.

It’s the second straight year that Coach Mox has earned Virginia a postseason tournament invitation since arriving in Charlottesville. The ‘Hoos earned a WNIT bid last March but had to turn the opportunity down due to a lack of available healthy players.

This March, however, the ‘Hoos are ready to play, and as we’ve seen in spurts this season, certainly have the talent to make some noise in the first ever WBIT.