How to watch UVA basketball vs Colorado State and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Colorado State

How to watch

Location: Dayton, Ohio

Date: March 19th, 2024

Time: 9:10 PM ET

Channel: TruTV

Betting Line via DraftKings: Virginia +1.5

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from UVA:

UVA All-Time in the NCAA Tournament

• The Cavaliers are 35-24 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

• UVA is making its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under Tony Bennett and 26th overall.

• UVA is 0-1 as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, dropping a first round contest to No. 7 seed Florida, 71-45, in Omaha, Neb.

• UVA won the NCAA championship in 2019 and made Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984, respectively.

• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 16-10 in 11 NCAA tournaments, including a 13-8 record in nine NCAA berths at UVA.

Bennett in the NCAA Tournament

• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 16-10 all-time in 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

• Bennett owns a 13-8 record in nine appearances at UVA (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2023), highlighted by the 6-0 mark en route to the 2019 NCAA title.

• He went 3-2 during two trips to the NCAA Tournament at Washington State and led the Cougars to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 2008.

All-Time vs. Colorado State and the Mountain West

• Virginia meets Colorado State for the first time.

• UVA is 7-3 all-time vs. the Mountain West and meets its first MWC foe since defeating UNLV 75-65 on Feb. 12, 1995, at University Hall.

• UVA is 1-1 vs. the Mountain West in the NCAA Tournament, defeating New Mexico (57-54) in 1994 and losing to Wyoming (64-60 in 1987).