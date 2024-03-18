UVA basketball gets a chance to play with house money in the NCAA Tournament

Virginia basketball has been many things in the NCAA Tournament under Tony Bennett. Champions. The first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed. Euphoric on occasion, but more often than not heartbroken. This year, though, will be a first: the Cavaliers can celebrate just making the field of 68.

Nowhere is that more clear than in the video of the team’s reaction to their First Four draw, posted on their official Twitter account. In the past, Virginia’s celebrations have been muted — perhaps a few fist bumps or a round of applause as UVA received their inevitable high seed and first-round pairing with a small-school conference champion. It’s easy to stay calm and composed when Selection Sunday is a formality rather than a source of blind optimism.

Not this year. The scenes in the video are incredible. That’s a roomful of players who watched their team squander a six-point lead with less than a minute left and lost after a 30-foot banked-in three, then saw their bubble hopes almost certainly quashed by a Saturday chock-full of bid-thief upsets by Temple, Oregon and NC State. As the selection show began on Sunday, just 20 of 200 “bracketologist” predictions (a measly 10%) had the ‘Hoos in the field.

Isaiah Wilkins, the Virginia star turned grad assistant turned assistant coach who enters the bottom right frame with a surrender-cobra pose of shocked suprise, never had to worry about this before. The lowest seed UVA ever received during his tenure anchoring one of the best defenses of recent college basketball history was a 5.

Andrew Rohde’s spent approximately one decade fewer than Wilkins in college basketball, but also has no idea what this is supposed to feel like. His St. Thomas squad last year lost by five in the second round of the Summit League tournament to an Oral Roberts team which would get to go dancing; playing in a perpetual one-bid league, everyone on the Tommies must have known it was curtains once they bowed out of the conference tournament. It hasn’t been the easiest season for Rohde, but maybe it was all worth it for that moment of pure joy, punching the air and pushing and hugging his teammates in celebration.

Imagine how Isaac McKneely must feel — a chance at redemption after his missed free throw gave North Carolina State their window of opportunity to pull victory from the jaws of defeat. The Cavaliers had a 97.6% chance to beat NC State when McKneely stepped to the line for his one-and-one. Or Reece Beekman, who missed his own fair share of late free throws this season; he shot 79% from the line over the first 38 minutes of games and just 56% after that. He’ll have one last shot at winning a game in the Big Dance.

According to the public consensus, the Virginia Cavaliers should not be here, one win over Colorado State from a berth in the field of 64. Three teams were forecasted to make the tournament over the ‘Hoos: Oklahoma, St. John’s and Indiana State. The committee punished Oklahoma for their overall 8-11 conference record, St. John’s for admittedly unclear reasons (no one needs to have sympathy for Rick Pitino, but perhaps it’s worth having some for his players) and Indiana State for the crime of not playing in a Power 6 conference.

Because of the committee’s decision, UVA (and the ACC writ large) has now become the latest proxy war in the conflict between analytics and regular old fans — a war becoming increasingly hostile. The creator of BartTorvik, probably the second-most-prominent analytics website in college basketball, quoted a months-old tweet from a Virginia fan following the NC State loss just to dunk on him. Even Joe Lunardi himself replied to the official Pittsburgh Twitter account by mocking their non-conference strength of schedule.

Did Virginia deserve to make the tournament? That’s not a question worth asking anymore — and the team, players and fans certainly shouldn’t feel any need to self-flagellate themselves over taking a spot from a “more deserving” team. It sucks to miss the tournament. But it’s really nice to make it. That feeling is worth savoring.

It will be hard to feel the disappointment brought about by the weight of expectations in so many previous tournament appearances. Last year’s Virginia team was better than their last-second loss to Furman. The three NBA players on UVA’s 2021 squad were better than a COVID-tainted loss to Ohio. The 2018 roster which entered the tournament 31-2 was better than De’Andre Hunter’s wrist injury and its 20-point loss to UMBC. That 2016 one-seed which led by 15 in the final 10 minutes of the Elite Eight was better than Malachi Richardson going nuclear. 2019 aside — and to be fair, a title is a big aside — the ‘Hoos have always underperformed the weight of expectations.

This year, that weight is gone. Vegas, KenPom and the bracket-picking public all don’t even think UVA will make it out of the First Four. At worst, Virginia loses on Tuesday night, it turns out everyone was right about the ‘Hoos not being that good, and life goes on. At best, the ‘Hoos are a Cinderella on a revenge tour against Kadin Shedrick and Isaac Traudt in the first and second rounds, respectively. Likely? No. But 24 hours ago, it felt totally impossible.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the 2024 Virginia Cavaliers are simply playing with house money. Isaac McKneely put it best on Instagram in a reaction to the bracket: “They done give us a chance!” Jayden Gardner, cheering on his former teammates following the Furman heartbreak which ended his college career, echoed the sentiment: “All we needed was an opportunity!”

The Cavaliers have their opportunity. This week, they’ll try to prove they deserve it.