3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction for UVA basketball vs Colorado State

Raise your hand if you thought the Virginia Cavaliers were getting into the tourney. My hand is not up. I was not even watching Selection Sunday, disappointed as I was. A nice bonus to get in, and a reason to watch the First Four games on Tuesday night.

Colorado State is the First Four opponent, although they rank far ahead of Virginia in most advanced metrics. CSU is 38th on KenPom vs 69th for Virginia. CSU is 45th on Bart Torvik vs 57th for Virginia. The Rams have wins over Creighton (3 seed) and San Diego State (5), both better than any of Virginia’s wins.

Game Time: Tuesday, March 19, 9:10 PM ET

TV: TruTV

Streaming: NCAA March Madness, CBS/Paramount Plus, Trutv.com

Three Players To Watch

Isaiah Stevens

The senior PG is in his fifth season at Colorado State, where he has rewritten the record book. All time leader in games, minutes, points, assists, steals, FGs, threes, and more. The matchup of Stevens and Beekman will be the main focus of this game, and should be quite the battle.

It’s an interesting contrast of players. Stevens is a great shooter, 43% from deep on the season and 40% for his career. This clip is a game winner over UNLV from last season. He also hit a buzzer beater three to send that game to overtime. He is a big shot maker. He’s also an 85% career free throw shooter.

Beekman, of course, is not that level of shooter. But Reece has size on Stevens, and he is a far better defensive player. ACC Defensive Player of the Year, maybe you heard.

Where they are alike is in dominating the ball and generating assists. Beekman is tops in the nation in assist rate. Stevens is seventh (per KenPom).

Pretty basic pick and roll. The patience to wait for the defense to commit before finding his big is impressive. Most of their half-court offense is pick-n-roll or dribble-handoff. Nothing Virginia hasn’t seen before.

CSU will move Stevens off-ball from time to time, to take advantage of his shooting.

Nique Clifford

The Rams’ defensive stopper is Clifford, a physical 6’6” wing who leads the team in rebounds, shoots 38% from deep, and guards the opposing team’s best scorer.

Clifford comes off his man to help, and then has the vision and length to get into the passing lane for the pass back to his man. Then he leads the break.

Most of his buckets are either treys or dunks. He can attack a closeout. He doesn’t do much else in the half court.

Clifford will likely guard Isaac McKneely. He’s big and physical and could give McKneely trouble getting good looks. We have seen what happens when teams focus on keeping McKneely from getting shots off. The entire Virginia offense bogs down.

The addition of Taine Murray to the lineup seems to help that. Lineups with both McKneely and Murray are +4 per 100 possessions in ACC play and have an offensive rating (ORtg) of 111 (as a team, in ACC play, Virginia has an ORtg of 103 and is almost exactly even in scoring margin).

The lineup of Beekman, McKneely, Murray, Dunn, and Minor is +33 per 100 possessions with an ORtg of 135. It’s only 46 minutes, but it also matches the eye test that this may be their best lineup. Replacing Murray with Groves has also been successful (+13 per 100 across 48 minutes). Basically, it is imperative that two of McKneely, Murray, and Groves are on the floor at any time.

Joel Scott

The Rams don’t have a lot of size. Scott is basically the center, and he’s just 6’7” and 225 pounds. Scott is a transfer from DII Black Hills State, where he averaged over 20 points per game over a four year career. He isn’t scoring that much in DI, but he’s been very efficient in the paint and fantastic on the glass.

This bucket comes against San Diego State’s 6’9” 240 pound big man Jaedon LeDee, one of the top big men in the nation.

This game will be interesting for Tony Bennett to determine matchups. CSU has multiple bigger wings at 6’7” or 6’8” and several of those guys have length and play bigger. But Jordan Minor, and especially Blake Buchanan, have quite a bit of size on the Rams’ bigs. So does Tony try to use that size to find an advantage inside? Or does he go with more perimeter players to matchup with CSU?

Virginia’s rotations this season have been all over the place. It isn’t unusual for Tony Bennett to alter his rotations during the season. You may recall Mamadi Diakite moving into the starting lineup during the 2019 Championship run. But this feels more like guesswork. Blake Buchanan started against BC, played just 13 minutes, and then barely got off the bench against NC State. Maybe it’s matchup dependent, but Blake played well in 37 minutes across two previous matchups against the Pack. And let’s not even discuss Taine.

Two Key Matchups

The Glass

Neither of these teams are very good on the glass, although both are far better on the defensive glass than on the other end. CSU ranks 305th in offensive rebounding and 110th in defensive rebounding. Virginia ranks 279th and 135th. Despite that, it seems like a place Virginia has an advantage due to size and personnel.

Notably, Virginia is an elite rebounding team with Jordan Minor on the floor. In ACC play, with Minor in the lineup, Virginia has allowed just a 22.8% offensive rebound rate, which would rank 4th nationally. They also grab over 31% of their own misses, which would rank in the top third nationally. The numbers are far worse with Minor on the bench (28% allowed and 21% collected). In this matchup, with Joel Scott inside, Minor should play big minutes. Or else this might happen.

Tempo

As mentioned, the Rams want to get out and run. Stevens is super quick with the basketball, and he has a bunch of athletic wings who can get out in transition and finish.

Stevens was out in foul trouble at this point, so that’s backup PG Kyan Evans. But he pushed the ball and they get the easy bucket.

Defensively, the Rams do not play quickly. They are just two spots behind Virginia in longest average defensive possession, per KenPom. Both teams want to grind defensively, which likely means the game will be a grind. That should be to Virginia’s advantage.

One Prediction

Colorado State starts five seniors, though four of those guys are transfers and two of those came from DII. So, while there’s experience, there isn’t a ton of experience together. And very little experience on this stage. Stevens is the only Ram who has played in an NCAA Tournament game before. This iteration of Virginia Basketball doesn’t have a ton of experience, but the ‘Hoos still have more than just one game of tourney experience.

Does that matter? Virginia has been maddening to watch this season. Missed free throws, poor shooting, questionable shot selection, frustrating rotations, and just the overall missed opportunity for what could’ve been a special season with a little more consistency.

This team has one more opportunity to turn this season into a success. They are facing a well balanced team that doesn’t really do much at an elite level. But they also don’t have big weaknesses. The size advantage alone seems like a reason to pick the Wahoos.

We just don’t know what kind of team will come out for the Wahoos. Honestly, we don’t even know who is in or out of the rotation right now.

Prediction: Virginia 61, CSU 54