Connor Shellenberger shatters UVA lacrosse’s all-time points record in win over UAlbany

Following the Virginia Cavaliers’ impressive road win against the #5 Maryland Terrapins this past Saturday, Connor Shellenberger broke the program’s all-time points record in the team’s 16-10 win over the UAlbany Great Danes. Coming into Tuesday evening’s contest, Shellenberger needed just two points to pass former teammate, two-time national champion, and UVA legend Matt Moore at 277 career points.

After a slow first half, the Virginia offense got the wheels turning in the second with a 12-2 run to pull away from Scott Marr’s tenacious group. Shellenberger led the way with a one goal, five assist performance which catapulted him past Moore and atop the ranks of the best players in program history.

Just ten days ago, Shellenberger broke Virginia’s all-time assists record previously held by Tim Whiteley and also beat out Steele Stanwick — Shellenberger’s childhood idol — for second place on Virginia’s all-time points list. With Payton Cormier breaking Doug Knight’s all-time goals record earlier this season when the ‘Hoos played at Richmond, the Virginia record books have been re-written to a major extent this season. Shellenberger and Cormier are legends of the game, and their connection over the past four years has been something special to watch.

In the win over Albany, Shellenberger tied Moore’s record by feeding Cormier on a fast break to open the second quarter and then broke it for good at the start of the second half with a gorgeous step-down shot off a right-to-left split. He then tacked on an additional four assists, just to drive the point home.

Shellenberger’s impact on the UVA program has been profound over the past four years. From leading the ‘Hoos to the 2021 national title, already being a three-time first team All-American and a two-time Tewaaraton finalist, and now breaking Moore’s record, his legacy is firmly intact as one of the best in Virginia history.

According to his head coach Lars Tiffany, Shellenberger’s value for the program goes far beyond how good a player he is on the field.

“It’s a testament to what his overall character is,” said Tiffany after Shellenberger broke the program’s assist record versus Towson. “Connor Shellenberger is the most unselfish player I know. He is always giving. He gets a nice NIL deal, he shares with his teammates. He comes back for less scholarship money for his fifth year to help his teammates receive scholarship dollars.”

“You see it on the field with his assists, he’s always passing, distributing,” adds Tiffany. “He wants to be known as a great teammate — he doesn’t want to be known as selfish. We almost have to tell him to shoot the ball! To be more aggressive! What you see with him breaking the all-time UVA assist record is a snapshot of who he is — Mr. Unselfish.”

For a player who has to be told to shoot more, Shellenberger is also pretty far up there among Virginia’s all-time great goal scorers. Stanwick currently sits 10th with his 126 goals, but with just 11 more scores Shellenberger will surpass the 2011 Tewaaraton winner and even further etch his name amongst the program’s greats. On an even bigger scale, should he stay healthy and continue to produce at his typical level, Shellenberger will very likely become the 20th player in college lacrosse history to eclipse 300 career points.

There’s no denying how elite of a player Shellenberger is, nor the immense impact he’s had on the UVA lacrosse program and the surrounding community. He’s one of the greats and, by the end of the season, he’ll set a points mark that will be mighty difficult for anyone to pass anytime soon. Now it’s all about getting back to Memorial Day Weekend and putting the cherry on top of what’s been a legendary career thus far.