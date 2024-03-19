Three former UVA basketball players to watch for in the NCAA Tournament

In the era of the transfer portal and unprecedented player movement, it’s easy to find reasons to root for — or against — teams with former Virginia players on their roster. Especially following last season’s frontcourt exodus which saw every returning power forward or center not named Ryan Dunn enter the portal, there are plenty of ex-’Hoos out and about in college basketball, including three on NCAA Tournament rosters: Isaac Traudt at Creighton, Kadin Shedrick at Texas and Casey Morsell at NC State.

Here’s a roundup of how the eight (yes, eight!) former UVA basketball players in college hoops fared this season:

Former players in the NCAA Tournament

Isaac Traudt

Creighton (3-seed)

Following a redshirt freshman season with the Cavaliers in 2022-23, Traudt departed to return to his home state of Nebraska and join one of the best teams in the Big East, passing up a sure role in the Virginia frontcourt in the process. He earned some opportunities to play early, but has seen his role as a stretch big supplanted by sophomore Mason Miller over the course of the season. Miller’s shot 46 percent from three and all but forced Traudt to the bench; especially in conference play, the former taller half of “Isaac Squared” has barely seen the court. He’s averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds per game this year on a respectable 44 percent from three, but attempted just twelve shots inside the arc.

Kadin Shedrick

Texas (7-seed)

After a contentious departure from Virginia following his late-season benching and general lack of playing time in favor of fellow bigs Ben Vander Plas and Jayden Gardner, Shedrick joined Texas’s talented backcourt of Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter. Shedrick started eleven of the team’s first 14 games before losing his spot to Dylan Disu. As head coach Rodney Terry grew more comfortable with Disu as his lone big on the court, Shedrick’s role continued to decline and he hasn’t played more than 21 minutes in a game since January 6. For the season, he’s averaging 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on 59 percent shooting and a surprising 3-for-8 from three.

Casey Morsell

North Carolina State (11-seed)

In his third season with the Wolfpack following a disappointing start to his career at UVA, Casey Morsell has really found his footing as a solid role player averaging over 32 minutes per game for N.C. State. No longer asked to create his own shot and instead allowed to work as a secondary creator off of D.J. Burns, Morsell shot the ball at a scorching 39 percent from three in his first two years with the Pack; this season, that mark declined to a 27 percent clip more in line with his career averages. However, Morsell still started every game for his team and averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He’s carved out a nice career following a very shaky start.

Other former ‘Hoos in college hoops

Jabri Abdur-Rahim

Georgia (4-seed in NIT)

Former top recruit Abdur-Rahim started the season strong for Georgia, but recently suffered an ankle injury which knocked him out of his team’s final four games of the year including an SEC Tournament loss to Florida. Abdur-Rahim struggled to score efficiently, shooting just 36 percent from the field and from three, but did put up volume stats averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Here’s hoping he heals up for tipoff against Xavier.

Francisco Caffaro

Santa Clara

Another big man who joined the mass exodus out of UVA’s frontcourt in the transfer portal last spring, Caffaro’s settled into a similar role at Santa Clara to the one he played as a ‘Hoo. Coming off the bench this year, he averaged 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in limited action.

Malachi Poindexter

Illinois State

Local St. Anne’s-Belfield product Malachi Poindexter transferred to Illinois State to secure a full scholarship after playing a surprisingly effective bench role for the ‘Hoos as a walk-on two seasons ago. He’s proven up to the task of a larger role in the MVC, starting in the Illinois State backcourt and averaging 9/2/2 while shooting 34 percent from three. He averaged almost 16 points per game over the final three games of the year.

Igor Milicic Jr.

Charlotte

In his second season with the Charlotte 49ers after leaving the ‘Hoos to join Ron Sanchez after his freshman year, Milicic Jr. was perhaps the best player on a Charlotte team which started AAC play 11-2 before stumbling down the stretch. Milicic averaged 13/9/2 as a hybrid do-it-all forward on ridiculously efficient splits, shooting 63 percent inside the arc and 38 percent beyond it. Most of UVA’s transfers out haven’t come back to bite them, but losing Milicic feels like one that got away.

Justin McKoy

Hawaii

Onto his third school following a transfer out of North Carolina due to a lack of playing time and the recruitment of Harrison Ingram to take his spot, McKoy finally found his level this season as the top contributor for the Rainbow Warriors. He averaged 12/6/2 on 57 percent from two, 36 percent from three and 87 percent from the line for a Hawaii team that finished above .500 in the Big West. It took four seasons and two schools, but McKoy made it somewhere he could succeed before his time in college basketball ended.