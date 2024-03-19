Tony Bennett says “less is more” for fixing Virginia’s free throw woes

Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers’ First Four matchup with the Colorado State Rams tonight, Tony Bennett, Reece Beekman, Isaac McKneely, and Ryan Dunn addressed the media in Dayton.

With the ‘Hoos being the eighth worst free throw shooting team in the country and how the team collapsed late against NC State in the ACC Tournament semifinals with multiple chances to put the game away at the line, their performance at the charity stripe was a hot topic of conversation on Monday evening.

“We’ve tried a lot of different things,” said Bennett regarding how Virginia has tried to improve its 63.7% success rate at the line. “You do the old drill, you put a guy at the free-throw line, the team’s underneath. And if they miss you’ve got to down and back or different things. We’ve got competitions. But I think at this stage less is more. You don’t have time. You get your reps, you shoot them.”

“I always have confidence in our guys,” he added. “But that has been a struggle most of the year. And I’m always, like I said, hopeful. But probably less is more at this stage. You encourage them. Say, ‘Hey, get the next one if you miss one and try to get the right people at the line.’ But I think we were last in the league in free-throw shooting, and it wasn’t for a lack of [trying]. No one’s trying to miss free throws; there has to be a rhythm and confidence. You’ve got to get there. No one’s trying to miss them. You just kind of get on to the next thing.”

In the First Four against Colorado State, UVA has the perfect opportunity to move past their issues in the regular season and in Washington D.C. Nobody is more aware of that than sophomore guard Isaac McKneely — who missed the front end of a one-and-one at the line while the Cavaliers were up three on the Wolfpack with five seconds left and allowed NC State to tie the game at the buzzer.

“I thought we had chances to put that game away, especially when I stepped to the line,” he admitted. “But it’s good to have another chance to play because I would have hung my head on that forever if we wouldn’t have got in. I think we’re just going to make the most of the opportunity. I know we’re all really thankful to be here, for sure.”

For his part, Bennett defended his players when asked about them feeling as though they let the team down. Particularly regarding McKneely versus NC State, UVA’s head coach was quick to emphasize that basketball is a game of limiting mistakes, not erasing all of them.

“He played terrific. And Reece played terrific,” he said, also pointing out that “I believe I made a mistake at the end of the game that we had two fouls.”

Bennett continued, noting that not fouling and not planning to foul after McKneely’s missed free throw was an error on his part. “We had decided to not foul,” he said. “I was going to call timeout but I didn’t want to ice [McKneely], but should have — if I could do that over, [I] should have had the guys at the line and thinking about it now, maybe [we should’ve] fouled on that spot because we had some to give. All that stuff happens.”

For that reason, the opportunity to right Friday night’s wrong this Tuesday looms large for Bennett and his players.

“I’m very grateful that they got this opportunity,” said the head Wahoo. “That’s why I think it was so emotional in the Selection Show when we were there because it’s just you could feel that and there was a lot there.”