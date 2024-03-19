Five takeaways from Virginia’s unceremonious NCAA Tournament loss to Colorado State

The Virginia Cavaliers unceremoniously bowed out of the NCAA Tournament in their First Four matchup with Colorado State, as the Rams jumped out to an early lead thanks to an ice cold UVA start and never let the ‘Hoos back into the game. The game wasn’t as close as the 67-42 final score indicated, with essentially 15 minutes of garbage time to close out a depressing blowout loss which ended Virginia’s season one win away from the Round of 64. The team’s ice cold offense was the story all night long: Virginia went 52 minutes without a made shot from 9:48 EST to 10:40 EST and shot a putrid 25 percent from the floor.

Here are our final five takeaways of the season following UVA’s final blowout loss in a season of blowout losses, a frustrating end to an uneven and ultimately disappointing season:

An ice-cold first half doomed Virginia within the first 20 minutes

In a season full of bad offensive halves, the Cavaliers laid perhaps their biggest egg of the entire year in the first half against Colorado State. The ‘Hoos finished the half with just 14 points on an absolutely miserable 5-for-29 from the field, their lowest scoring half of the season. They didn’t score a single point in the final 9:20 and didn’t make a field goal after the 10:30 mark. Eleven of their shots came from the midrange and just one went down.

The ‘Hoos dug themselves a 13-point lead in spite of their very solid defensive performance. Aided in part by a few totally unforced turnovers by the Rams, UVA held Colorado State to just 27 points in the first half — one of their least efficient scoring halves of the year. Star guard Isaiah Stevens scored just three points, and the Rams took challenging shots basically all half. And Virginia won the possession battle, turning it over just once to CSU’s six and limiting the Rams to only two offensive rebounds. But it just didn’t matter.

UVA’s “core three” all struggled to find a rhythm

In what in all likelihood will be the final game of his career at the University of Virginia, Reece Beekman will certainly wish he’d been able to do more. Defensively, Reece was his typical shutdown self and locked down Isaiah Stevens. But on offense, he simply couldn’t buy a basket. Those typical midrange push shots Beekman usually knocks down at a recent clip all didn’t go. He missed some attempts at the rim early and couldn’t operate with limited space. And the three-pointer just wasn’t falling. He finished with 15 points on 4-16 from the floor and four assists to one turnover. On a frustrating night for everyone on the roster, Beekman will probably be the most disappointed with the way this game played out. This isn’t the way he wanted an incredible career to end.

Virginia’s other two “core” players — Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely, who have started every available game this season — didn’t exactly pick up the slack. Dunn scored the first four points of the game for the Cavaliers and started very strong defensively but then disappeared on the offensive end, and early foul trouble in the second half almost totally negated his impact on the game. Isaac McKneely started cold and just couldn’t get anything going all game. Early in the second half, he bricked an absolutely wide open 14-footer on a broken play that IMac probably makes in his sleep at an 80 percent clip. He finished with six points on just 2-13 from the field.

Role players weren’t able to step up and shoulder the load

When the Cavaliers have played their best basketball this season, it’s been thanks to strong role-player performances. Early in the year, Blake Buchanan’s breakout game off the bench gave UVA their best win of the season over Florida. Then, a Jake Groves scorching hot shooting run propelled the Cavaliers to their eight-game midseason ACC winning streak. Even as the ‘Hoos stumbled down the stretch, Taine Murray started to emerge as a credible bench scorer; he worked his way into the starting lineup today.

None of that shone through in Dayton. Jake Groves was probably the poster boy for big role-player misses for the ‘Hoos: he bricked a wide open wing three late in the first half and then air-balled a corner three in the second which likely would have been UVA’s final shot to start a run and work their way back into the game. Groves even missed two free throws! But by no means is it fair to pin things on him entirely — a whole group of players whose minor contributions were so crucial for a UVA team starving for any sort of offense collectively disappeared against Colorado State. Andrew Rohde, Taine Murray, Jake Groves and Dante Harris combined to go 0-10 from the floor in the first 30 minutes of the game. On a night where UVA desperately needed someone to pick up the slack, no one (outside of a great Jordan Minor spurt for about five second-half minutes) rose to the occasion.

UVA needs to rethink its offensive philosophy

This is the sort of game that should force a reevaluation of Virginia’s offensive philosophy, full stop. Coaches can’t go out there and put the ball in the basket for the players, but they can put the team in a better spot to score than the current mover-blocker system does. People love to selectively forget how efficient the Bennett offenses of the mid-2010s were, but it’s a system that’s outlived its usefulness. As basketball at the highest level continues to move towards increased spacing and heavy ball-screen offenses to get players moving downhill towards the basket, Virginia just spends too long every possession operating off curls in the midrange or anemic ball rotations around the perimeter.

It’s okay to play slow and not push in transition as a stylistic choice, but it’s not okay to not look to score for large chunks of the shot clock every possession. Virginia doesn’t have the offensive talent to be an outstanding team on that end of the court, but there is absolutely no reason they should be this bad — by the time KenPom updates to reflect this putrid outing, UVA will be outside of the top 200 in offensive efficiency. Tony Bennett’s philosophy has ushered Virginia into the program’s golden age, and so many of its tenets — his pack line defense and attitude towards basketball more generally — can still hold up. But the offensive scheme needs innovation to create more action moving downhill and get the ball into prime, non-midrange areas of the court.

Yet another Virginia Cavaliers basketball season ends in disappointment

Well, it was fun while it lasted. The Cavaliers snuck into the NCAA Tournament against popular consensus and had the good fortune to earn one last shot at the Big Dance before their season ended despite predictive metrics well below those of a typical at-large. Regardless of whether the ‘Hoos deserved their spot, they had a chance to wipe away the sour taste their implosion against NC State left in everyone’s mouth with a win. However, this was just about the worst possible outcome for yet another one-game NCAA Tournament run.

Since that incredible 85-77 overtime victory in 2019, the Cavaliers haven’t won once in March Madness. This is probably the least disappointing loss of the three since then — this year’s UVA team probably wasn’t quite as good as Colorado State, while Virginia certainly should’ve won as a 4-seed in 2021 and 2023 against Ohio and Furman, respectively — but it might be the most embarrassing. A miserable 14-point half, Virginia’s worst in over 50 games since the 2022 ACC Tournament against North Carolina, turned the Cavaliers into a national joke as the country tuned in to watch the team go ice cold essentially all game.

A program doesn’t need a national title every year to be successful — there are steps to success. But for the fifth straight season since that magical 2019 run, UVA basketball’s season ended on a sour note.