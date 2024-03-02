ACC Basketball Betting Preview: UVA, Duke, UNC, NC State, and More!

March is here and we have just two more regular season weekends to get right before the ACC Tournament. Seven more games to make it a winning season. Here you go.

Florida State Seminoles @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

KP: Georgia Tech +2, O/U 148

Draftkings: Georgia Tech +3.5, O/U 148.5

This total is just too low for my liking. Florida State plays at one of the quickest paces in the ACC and the Yellow Jackets aren’t doing anything to slow them down. Neither team does anything particularly well on offense, but Florida State is susceptible to giving up offensive rebounds. In addition, given their deep rotation, they’re not afraid of playing physically which leads to opponent’s free throws. Those two factors will keep this back and forth game close and I think they’re plenty of scoring late.

Pick: Over 148.5

NC State Wolfpack @ North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -13, O/U 151

Draftkings: North Carolina -10.5, O/U 153

We go back to the flow chart. Is North Carolina’s opponent slow on the defensive side of the floor? Yes, take the under. It wreaks as these two teams are legendary for back and forth battles, but I’m going to trust that North Carolina’s defense is different this season. All I ask is you don’t hate me when the games ends up 96-85

Pick: Under 153

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Virginia Tech Hokies

KP: Virginia Tech +1, O/U 151

Draftkings: Virginia Tech -1.5, O/U 149.5

The Hokies are a much different team inside of Cassell Coliseum. I expect the threes to reign down as neither of these teams are known for their defensive prowess. Wake Forest will be hitting on all cylinders in a game they have to have in order to ensure they stay in the NCAA Tournament discussion. It’ll be close throughout and I like this game to be closer to the 80’s to the 70’s.

Pick: Over 149.5

Virginia Cavaliers @ Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -11, O/U 127

Draftkings: Duke -9, O/U 124

Last week’s effort against UNC at home doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence for a Virginia team going on the road to face Duke. Hopefully they found something offensively against Boston College. If not it’s going to be a long night in Durham. Virginia’s defense hasn’t been the same on the road as it has been at home, so if there’s a Duke team total around 67, I like that over. But just a take on the game, if Virginia keeps it close, I see it more in the high 60’s opposed to the high 50’s.

Pick: Over 124

Pittsburgh Panthers @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College -1, O/U 147

Draftkings: Boston College +1, O/U 145.5

Throughout 2024, the Pitt Panthers have been playing a much more deliberate style than in years past. Their defense ranks 55th nationally in efficiency and they’re doing it by limiting easy points, keeping teams off the offensive glass and away from the free throw line. And it just do happens those are two things Boston College isn’t going to do much anyways. The game will be close which always makes me worry about late game fouling, but I think the game stays under the number.

Pick: Under 145.5

Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame +7, O/U 131

Draftkings: Notre Dame +6, O/U 131.5

Don’t look now, but Notre Dame has won four of their last five including wins over Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. But Clemson will just be too much for the Irish. What I find strange about Notre Dame is their defensive efficiency is really good, however they allow a fairly quick tempo on that end of the floor. And it’s not as if they generate a lot of turnovers shortening possessions. Enter Clemson who won’t speed a team up neither offensively nor defensively. The Tigers have been scoring more recently, but I think this game is a rock fight that we’ve come to expect from both of these programs.

Pick: Under 131.5

Syracuse Orange @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville +6, O/U 156

Draftkings: Louisville +5, O/U 156

With Miami off the slate this week, it’s a toss up between these two teams as to which I’ve gotten wrong most often this season. When I think Louisville’s inability to play defense will make a game go over, they don’t score. Syracuse can play games with totals anywhere from 125 to 165 with no rhyme or reason as to why. In their first matchup, Syracuse escaped with a two point win. I don’t think it’s that close this time. Syracuse will do just enough and get the cover.

Pick: Syracuse -5

Season Total: ATS (9-10-1), O/U (13-14-0), Total (22-24-1)