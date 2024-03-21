Three things UVA basketball needs to change to return to national contention

March is an exhausting month for UVA basketball fans. It always is.

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball program reached heights few ever thought it would just five years ago. Somehow in the span of five seasons since, the program has become the laughing stock of college basketball and the sports world, culminating in Tuesday’s embarrassing First Four loss to the Colorado State Rams.

It’s not that UVA is a bad team, or a bad program for that matter. Virginia remains one of the premier basketball schools in the ACC, even if the conference isn’t what it once was. The consistency to remain amidst the upper echelon of the conference despite the downturn of success speaks to just how insane the 2014-2019 run was, and that the foundations of Tony Bennett’s program remain strong.

But the air has gone out beneath UVA’s sails. What at first felt like a natural couple of “down” years following an absurd run is starting to feel more and more like a slow decay that needs addressing.

Stephen A. Smith on Virginia's Tony Bennett: "If were me, I'd fire him. Strictly because of being boring. Literally. I'm not questioning his ability as a coach at all. He's a national champion for crying outloud... but you cannot be that boring, that unappealing for so long and… pic.twitter.com/p0CqMLUCmS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 20, 2024

Getting blown out in the First Four after the majority of the college basketball world questioned whether they even deserved to play the game was ugly. Scoring 14 first half points was deflating. Not scoring for ten minutes of game time was sickening. Losing to a 10 seed by 25 points while the sports world laughed about it was diminishing. Having that happen after a season defined by blowout losses to decent teams, close wins over bad ones, and an offense which ranks 211th in efficiency made a stark reality even clearer:

Things need to change in Charlottesville.

Not to get back to the level of success from 2014-2019 — that was the golden age. That’s not happening again, no matter how well things go. It’s an absurd standard that was set and basing success off of that is asking to be disappointed. But there’s a balance between that magnificent run and the rip-the-remaining-hair-off-your-head nature of UVA’s recent adventures into postseason basketball.

Changes need to be made for this program to be legitimately competitive in the modern national landscape of college basketball. That’s the baseline. Not scraping by in a meh ACC, or just sneaking into the tournament only to be embarrassed by a double digit seed.

Consistently being a top-25 team that is regularly in the running to win the ACC with tangible, consistent success in the month of March, and occasional contention at the top of the sport; that should be the goal for a program that won a national title less than five years ago.

Here are the five big things Bennett and Virginia need to change to get back there.

Let the kids play

Tony Bennett’s win-the-next-game philosophy which includes over-emphasizing each individual result and season over the long term future and only playing guys once they’ve earned his trust was a reasonable approach when the program was competing on the national landscape. Yet the results aren’t what they were, and college basketball is changing and leaving UVA in the dust as a result.

After a season of watching Andrew Rohde and Dante Harris flail around offensively while electric freshman Elijah Gertrude sat squarely on the bench, the time has come to play the kids. It’s not about Gertrude’s case in a vacuum — it’s about the fundamental approach to developing talent in this age of college basketball.

The staff needs to lower its standards for trusting its players. Give them freedom to go try to make something happen. Trust the evaluation process on the recruiting trail, trust your guys to go make plays for you even when they might be young and naive.

Try as they might to combat it, the reality of the increase of transfers across college sports is not avoidable even for Virginia. Remaining so staunchly committed to playing the higher floor, more experienced players and potentially limiting the growth of younger, more talented ones is not an efficient way to run a program.

It’s not only about playing the freshmen or the underclassmen — it’s also important to give players of all levels of experience the opportunity to play without such a strict leash. People management matters. College athletes need to be able to make mistakes, learn from them, and apply those lessons on the floor against live competition, not just in practice.

Redshirting players who want to redshirt is perfectly fine. Bringing high school commits in a year early to redshirt is fine. But all tangible effort should be put towards playing the players who are active and getting freshmen to contribute in year one.

The typical high level college basketball career is no longer spent with four seasons at one school, or even in school for all four years for that matter. There’s way too much volatility. There is no guarantee that a player will be around for two, three, or four years, so getting everything out of guys while they’re in the program is absolutely critical. If anything, emphasizing that increases the likelihood that UVA will be able to keep them around and actually benefit from their development over time.

Adopt a modern offensive philosophy

To echo the social media trend “We’re done with the ‘90s” regarding NBA discourse, I’d like to take this moment to officially state that we are done with the ‘90s philosophy that has dominated the Virginia offense for the last 15 years.

Don’t get me wrong, the schemes that are out of date, stale, and outright gross to watch today worked to a major degree just five years ago. So I don’t really blame Bennett for trying to make them work after he won a national title running this stuff. And Virginia’s made tangible adjustments to be a more modern offense — like incorporating far more ball screens into the flow of their offense and emphasizing shooting in the frontcourt.

But the rest of college basketball has caught up to what UVA does on offense. The talent Virginia has is not nearly enough to account for the experience that is needed to succeed within these schemes, nor the fact that all of the Wahoos’ opponents are ready and waiting for everything they run.

If you’re a regular reader of this site, my work, my tweets, a listener to the Speaking the Lawn podcast, or just a savvy basketball fan, you’ll know how the story of UVA’s offensive scheme goes each and every season.

The ‘Hoos start every season running Dick Bennett’s “sides” or “mover-blocker” offense until it becomes stale because the combination of talent and experience isn’t good enough and opponents know it’s coming. They then switch to running their inside triangle offense and experiment with who plays where within the offense. After teams catch up with who to help off of in that set, UVA switches back to sides to catch a few teams off guard. Once that adjustment runs its course across three or four games, it’s back to relying on a mix and mash of those two schemes and a basic high ball screen set, banking on a fingers-crossed faith that the players will just figure it out since they’ve spent long enough playing the two schemes.

UVA Barttorvik efficiency rank:



First 9 games: #12

Next 7 games: #215

Next 8 games: #7

Next 10 games: #161



You may now exit the Virginia basketball 2024 rollercoaster ride. Enjoy the rest of your day at the park. — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) March 20, 2024

This is more or less how Virginia’s offense has progressed across the course of every season for the last four years. At the start of the 2020-2021 season, they rolled out a short-lived five-out offense to try to take advantage of the significant offensive talent in the frontcourt of Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, and Jay Huff. But that was abandoned almost as quickly as it was adopted.

Instead of continuing to run in circles (literally), UVA needs to revamp its offensive philosophy to move beyond swinging the ball around the perimeter to wear down the defense until they’ve made enough small mistakes to generate the perfect look for the right shooter in the best possible spot. Fundamentally, an offense which relies on so many little things to go right and primarily operates in the midrange across its various schemes is an offense which is asking to fail in modern basketball.

Introducing more flexibility, room for creativity, and player-dependent scheming can transform the UVA offense into one that can compete at the top of college basketball. Virginia doesn’t have to dump its entire offensive scheme — there are still valuable actions to pull from.

But the bottom line is there needs to be a concerted effort to designing an offense predicated on attacking downhill, prioritizing layups and threes, giving players the freedom to make decisions, and maybe even trying to score in unsettled situations. The offensive scheming itself can take any number of forms — but it needs to be based on a new philosophy.

Prioritize recruiting elite three point shooters

Coming hand in hand with the philosophy is the personnel, and it’s no real secret that this year’s UVA team didn’t have the talent to be a good offensive team. For that reason, the staff and the scheme deserve a bit of slack.

That said, the UVA coaching staff built this roster. That’s the simultaneous advantage and drawback of roster construction in college sports: the coaches can control the roster and shape the players who play in their system unlike any other level of competition. It’s great when it works, but when it doesn’t, the issues compound each other.

It’s not that Virginia has always been targeting the wrong players on the high school recruiting trail or in the portal. They’ve been really close to landing a lot of really elite talents, and have still managed to land and produce NBA talents at a decent clip post-national championship.

But there has been far too little emphasis on the raw offensive abilities of the players UVA is recruiting. For an offensive system that is so incredibly reliant on good shooters hitting jump shots that the scheme generates, UVA’s backcourt has been far too average (or below average) as a collective over the past five seasons.

Only one Virginia guard — Isaac McKneely — has shot better than 39% from three on more than 40 attempts in a season since 2019. Meanwhile, from 2014-2019, five of those six teams had multiple guards hitting those marks.

Elite shooting is hard to come by, but it’s been a staple of the best players and teams at Virginia since Bennett arrived. Some of it is players underperforming, but a lot of it is down to incorrect talent evaluation and prioritization. Andrew Rohde shot 33.1% as a freshman at St. Thomas. Dante Harris was a 26.8% career three-point shooter when he arrived in Charlottesville. Those being UVA’s two backcourt transfer additions for this past season is a real head scratcher.

Obviously another major issue for the 2024 Virginia team’s offense was a lack of creation and the incredible over-reliance on Reece Beekman to initiate offense. There’s going to need to be a much more significant diversity of offensive creation in the 2024-2025 season

But good three point shooting is still the key. Good shooters at the college level are almost always a net positive. That’s not the case for a lot of other traits though — Harris and Rohde are good on ball defenders who are above average passers offensively. But because they shot a combined 23.2% from three this season, they became major net negatives for the Virginia offense.

In the portal and on the high school trail, UVA needs to hunt proven shooters. Not players who have a good midrange jump shot and could project as good three point shooters. Not high volume shooters. High efficiency three-point makers. Points will come a lot easier if they can build an offense on the foundation of good shooting.

There’s plenty more the Virginia staff should do to give the program a necessary shot in the arm. Bringing in outside perspective and ideas on the coaching staff feels like a must to advance the offensive scheme. Catering offense to big guys and recruiting centers to do more than set screens and hedge ball screens would be another useful modernization. And, yeah, truly buying into NIL and selling what the athletic department is doing on that front to recruits could be helpful.

This all in mind, though, Tony Bennett remains the right person to lead this program, assuming he wants to. That should not be up for debate. Even in the midst of what has been a relatively lean period for the Virginia program over the last five seasons, the Cavaliers still won the ACC twice, made the NCAA Tournament three out of the four years it was held (and would’ve in 2020 sans-COVID), and won more than 70% of their games. When Bennett was hired 15 years ago, every sane Virginia basketball fan would’ve signed up for that in a heartbeat.

Hopefully this season and the way it ended will act as a wake up call that the ‘Hoos can’t keep rolling out the same outdated philosophies and expect to get back where they were five years ago. If it does and they move in a more modern direction, there’s no reason that this program can’t be back near the top of college basketball over the next five years.