Three takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s WBIT win over High Point

The Virginia Cavaliers rolled in the opening round of the Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT), coasting to an 81-59 win over High Point inside John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from UVA’s first postseason win since 2018.

Don’t forget about Paris Clark

While standout freshman Kymora Johnson — who earned 2nd Team All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Team honors this month — looks like the centerpiece of Virginia’s future, sophomore guard Paris Clark proved once again on Thursday evening that she figures to be a focal point of the rotation moving forward as well.

The transfer from Arizona finished with a team-high 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3FG) against High Point to go along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists while tying her career high with 6 steals on the defensive end in just 15 minutes of action due to the lopsided score in the second half.

Clark — whose 10.0 points per game is third most on the team this season — has had an inconsistent 2023-24 campaign, but has shown flashes that she could be the perfect backcourt running mate to pair with Kymora for years to come. Clark has a good-looking outside jumper but is at her best when she gets going downhill and attacks the rim as she did on Thursday. Her quickness and athleticism make her a threat on the defensive end and a force as a perimeter rebounder as well.





A 2022 McDonald’s All-American, Clark certainly has the talent to leap into the All-ACC conversation next season if she can be more consistent, and a nice stretch of play to close out the season in the WBIT could serve as an excellent springboard.

Virginia showed off its depth

While consistency throughout the rotation has been an issue for the ‘Hoos this season, their overall depth has always been a strength.

After the ‘Hoos had to turn down a postseason invitation last March due to a lack of healthy bodies, ten Cavaliers saw the floor on Thursday evening against High Point in the WBIT. And all ten played at least 18 minutes as Virginia was able to coast down the stretch with a comfortable lead in what ended up being one of Virginia’s most balanced offensive attacks of the season.

The ‘Hoos got big contributions up and down the roster as five Cavaliers finished the game in double-figures — Clark (14), Camryn Taylor (13), Alexia Smith (13), Sam Brunelle (11), and Johnson (10). Off the bench, Cady Pauley came alive in the fourth quarter, pouring in 8 points including a pair of three-pointers and Edessa Noyan pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds.

Overall, Virginia led for over 39-and-a-half minutes of the game, capping off a fun season of basketball at JPJ that saw record attendance numbers with a feel-good postseason win.

It’s always great to win in March

While the WBIT wasn’t the ultimate goal at the beginning of the season, getting a postseason invitation and earning a win in this tournament isn’t something to take for granted. Thursday’s win was Virginia’s first in the postseason since 2018 and it guaranteed the ‘Hoos at least a .500 overall record for the second straight season after four consecutive losing ones prior.

The job Coach Mox has done in turning this program around continues to impress and Thursday is just another example of how Virginia women’s basketball is squarely heading in the right direction.

Now, with one WBIT win under their belt already, the ‘Hoos turn their attention to No. 1 seed Villanova, who knocked off VCU 75-60 in their first-round matchup. Virginia will travel to take on the Wildcats on Sunday as Coach Mox’s squad looks to build off Thursday’s performance and really start making some noise in this inaugural WBIT.