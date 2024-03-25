UVA women’s swim and dive wins fourth consecutive national title

It is that time of year again; another addition to the trophy case. The Virginia Cavaliers women’s swim and dive team FOUR-peatet as national champions over the weekend, grabbing the school’s 34th NCAA title.

It is OFFICIAL!

UVA has won its 4⃣th consecutive NCAA title!

Only the third program in NCAA women's swim/dive history to do so! pic.twitter.com/KsHsVsqL2A — Virginia Swimming and Dive (@UVASwimDive) March 23, 2024

With 527.5 points, UVA finished nearly 100 points ahead of second-place Texas. The Cavaliers won four of the five relays and seven individual events. Most notably, Gretchen Walsh clocked in at 44.83 in the 100 Free, breaking the American and US Open records, in addition to being the best ever in the NCAA. Walsh led the way with seven gold medals, followed by her sister Alex Walsh’s six, and five by Jasmine Nocentini.

Needless to say, Todd DeSorbo’s program is showing no signs of slowing down. Virginia has a chance to tie the Longhorns dynasty from 1984 to 1988 with a fifth consecutive title next season. They would also break the UVA athletics record, which they currently share with the men’s soccer team, who won four straight from 1991 to 1994.

Overall, the Cavaliers rank tied with Denver and Oregon for 14th on the NCAA team titles leaderboard. This places behind just North Carolina in the ACC, who has 50. This is the university’s 11th championship in women’s sports, which also places second in the conference, behind UNC.