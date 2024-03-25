Three takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s WBIT loss to Villanova

The Virginia Cavaliers’ 2023-24 campaign came to an end on Sunday afternoon as the ‘Hoos fell to Villanova in the second round of the WBIT, 73-55. The loss dropped UVA’s overall record to 16-16 meaning the ‘Hoos finish at exactly .500 for a second-straight season.

Here are three takeaways from the final game of Virginia’s streaky, up-and-down season.

Thank you for your support all season long, Wahoo Nation pic.twitter.com/b8AaUQtw3Q — Virginia Women's Basketball (@UVAWomensHoops) March 24, 2024

Virginia’s season comes to an end

The final game of the 2023-24 season featured several issues that have plagued the Cavaliers since November.

For starters, inconsistent secondary scoring once again reared its ugly head. Outside of Camryn Taylor and Kymora Johnson — who each finished with a team-high 12 points — and Alexia Smith’s 10 points off the bench, no other ‘Hoos made more than one field goal.

Overall, Virginia shot just 20-of-62 (32.3%) from the floor and knocked down just 4-of-16 attempts from beyond the arc as Villanova managed to build a 16-point first-half lead and never looked back.

On the defensive end, the ‘Hoos had no answer for Villanova’s Lucy Olsen as the All-Big East first-team selection poured in 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-6 3FG). Virginia has been susceptible to some big performances this season, notably in ACC play by the likes of Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore and Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo.

Virginia was surprisingly outworked on the glass by the Wildcats as well. Christin Dalce led the way with 15 boards for Villanova who outrebounded Virginia 42-28 overall and capitalized with 15 second-chance points. The rebounding battle has been a major strength for Virginia this season, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday as the ‘Hoos were unable to make up for a cold shooting night.

The WBIT was a great building block for the program

The Cavaliers who will be returning to the program next season got a great feel for a tournament atmosphere this weekend and what it takes to win in March when your season is on the line, even if it didn’t come in the form of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Although it was a short run in the WBIT for Virginia, the ‘Hoos won a postseason tournament game for the first time since 2018 on Thursday and got the chance to play some more meaningful basketball after a disappointing loss to Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament two weeks ago.

With this experience, the ‘Hoos can turn their attention toward a trip to the Big Dance this time next year.

The future starts now

Five Cavaliers will be departing the program this offseason, including Camryn Taylor, Sam Brunelle, and Taylor Lauterbach who appeared in their final collegiate games on Sunday.

Replacing the interior production of Camryn Taylor should be at the top of the offseason to-do list. Taylor averaged 14.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season and likely would’ve made her second-consecutive All-ACC team if not for a knee injury that caused her to miss several games during the heart of the conference schedule.

Even without Taylor, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about next season. Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, and Edessa Noyan have the makings of a tremendous young core that Coach Mox can build around. And versatile guards Jillian Brown and Alexia Smith each have more eligibility and will likely be back next season.

Coach Mox is also bringing in another top-100 freshman this offseason, Breona Hurd, and has proven herself to be capable of making a splash in the transfer portal. If Coach Mox can fill the hole left by Taylor down low and Virginia’s young backcourt takes a step forward this offseason, an NCAA Tournament appearance for the first time since 2018 could be in the cards for the 2024-25 season.