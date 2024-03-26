Five Takeaways: UVA Baseball Sweeps Pitt

After a series win over Wake Forest last week, the Virginia baseball team followed it up with a 4-0 week highlighted by an ACC road sweep over the Pittsburgh Panthers. In addition the ‘Hoos picked up another non-conference mid-week win taking down the Georgetown Hoyas 15-6. With the wins, Virginia moved to 20-4 on the year and 6-3 in the ACC. They also rose to No. 9 in D1 Baseball’s weekly Top 25. Here are five things that stood out from Virginia’s week.

Taking Care of Business

While it’s only Pitt, the Virginia did exactly what they had to do over the weekend. Weekend series wins are crucial when the committee parses teams, but racking up wins is what gets you in the National Seed conversation. Add to that, Virginia will need to keep pace in the ACC Coastal with Virginia Tech and Miami (with Miami already having a tie-breaker over Virginia). Beyond the wins, Virginia got good performances across the board, at the plate and on the mound which is something, that despite the record, we hadn’t really seen yet this year.

Brian O’Connor Appreciation

With Sunday’s win, Head Coach Brian O’Connor won his 350th ACC game making him one of eight coaches in the league to achieve that feat. Every once in a while it’s worth remembering how remarkable a job he’s done at the helm of UVA baseball. Virginia had almost zero history to speak of in the sport when he took over and when you look at the map of the US and baseball powerhouses, it certainly sticks out as a geographical outlier (along with Oregon State and Vanderbilt perhaps). Now in his 21st year, I can’t imagine he hasn’t had offers to take other high profile jobs, but it’s a testament to what he’s built that Virginia is now a baseball destination.

Kevin Jaxel Sunday Starter

In somewhat of a surprise move, Coach Brian O’Connor went with Kevin Jaxel as the starter on Sunday. After Jay Woolfolk started previous Sundays it was Jaxel who got the nod and pitched five solid innings of two-hit, one run ball. He improves to 4-0 on the year, a sign that the team already had confidence in him during high leverage spots. After spending most of last year in long relief, he’s shown the ability to go multiple innings and could provide a solid back of the weekend option for the ‘Hoos going forward.

Jacob Ference is Here

Welcome to Charlottesville Jacob Ference. While the graduate transfer from Salisbury has only started 14 of the Cavaliers’ 24 games, he’s made his presence felt, especially in the month of March. Ference knocked two home runs in Virginia’s 18-2 win Friday afternoon for a total of seven on the season. That’s all the more impressive when you realize his first home run in a Cavalier uniform came on March 6th. During the week. Ference batted .533 and for the year he’s batting .491. He doesn’t register enough at bats to qualify for the team lead, but given his hot bat this month, I imagine that changing.

The Bullpen was Really Good

For the year, the bullpen has been a major source of angst for this club, but over the weekend they were terrific. In 9.1 innings of relief, the ‘Hoos bullpen gave up just a single earned run and only surrendered six hits. While the offense left no doubt to the result of the games, it was an inspiring performance. Of note, Angelo Tonas pitched 3.2 scoreless innings over the course of two appearances.

Looking ahead the Cavaliers take on Richmond Tuesday at 4:00 at Disharoon Park before heading to Durham for a pivotal ACC Coastal series against the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils.