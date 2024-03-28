Virginia softball is off to a historic start in 2024

Carla Williams and the Virginia Cavaliers athletic administration have made a clear investment into the rapidly rising sport of softball. Over the past five years, UVA opened Palmer Park and added an indoor player development center, team lounge, training room, and press box in that same complex.

The on-field results have followed. In 2022, head coach Joanna Hardin led the ‘Hoos to their first winning season in a decade. She followed that up with another breakthrough in 2023, getting to the 30-win mark. This season, the improvements have gone even further, as the ‘Hoos are highly competitive in a loaded ACC.

As we stand on March 28th, Virginia is 21-10 overall and 7-5 in conference play. For context, the ‘Hoos have not been above .500 in ACC games since 2010.

Recently, UVA shocked the softball world with an upset series win over #11 Clemson, and followed that up with shutdown mid-week wins at Liberty and James Madison.

The mound is where the Cavaliers have made the living this year; they rank fourth in the ACC in earned run average and second in strikeout to walk ratio. Eden Bigham has been the workhorse, accounting for nearly 40% of the team’s total innings this year. She has amassed a conference leading 36% strikeout rate, while pitching to a 2.19 ERA.

Madi Harris is another name to know. She recently took home ACC Pitcher of the Week, due to her 9.1 dominant innings out of the bullpen in Virginia’s two victories over the Tigers. She has video game numbers this year: a 0.79 ERA over 35.2 innings pitched with 48 punch outs compared to just nine free passes.

On the side, Jade Hylton is simply what makes the UVA offense go. The sophomore shortstop is slashing .344/.426/.613, all of which lead the team by a large margin. Hylton, who was the No. 56 overall 2022 recruit per Extra Inning Softball, is a prime example of the high profile talent that Hardin can now bring into the program. She is building on her All-ACC Freshman season and is becoming one of the most dangerous hitters in the conference.

The Cavaliers are continuing to gain exposure and poised to perhaps participate in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that aforementioned 2010 season. All signs indicate that the future is even brighter. Simply put, it is time to start paying attention to this program if you are not already.

Virginia will make their way up to Villanova this weekend for a pair of games, before a three game series in South Bend the following weekend.