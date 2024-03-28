Three Things to Watch as Virginia Baseball Travels to Durham

We’re on to another ACC weekend series as Virginia heads south to square off against the Duke Blue Devils. Duke comes into the series ranked No. 11 in the country so the weekend will have massive implications in the ACC Coastal, the face to host an NCAA Regional, and even the right to be one of eight National Seeds. With the Easter holiday on Sunday, the teams get going on Thursday, so make sure to tune in. Here’s what we’re watching.

Strength on Strength

With stats up through last weekend’s series, Virginia comes into the week leading the ACC in runs scored, batting average, hits, and doubles. On the flipside, Duke leads the conference in earned run average, has given up the fewest hits, and the second fewest doubles. In particular, Duke’s Jonathan Santucci is 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA, good for 6th in the ACC. Opponents are only batting .168 against him and he’s struck out 51, both numbers checking in at 3rd in the conference. Meanwhile, Charlie Beilenson leads the ACC in saves with 8, but with an 0-2 record overall and a a 3.60 ERA, teams can get to him in later innings. So far, Virginia has been able to win battles like this one (Iowa comes to mind), but don’t be surprised if we don’t see double digits on the scoreboard as we’ve grown accustom.

Virginia’s Starting Pitching

While all eyes will be on the matchup between Virginia’s bats and Duke’s arms, the Virginia starting pitching staff is coming into its own. In this week’s takeaways we highlighted the bullpen, but Virginia’s starters were equally good. Cullen McKay fanned 10 Panthers while Evan Blanco and Kevin Jaxel combined to issue only a single walk. The staff pitched to contact which explains the 12 hits surrendered in 15.2 innings, but when the offense is humming, that’s fine as long as they’re keeping other baserunners to a minimum. They’ll face a tough task against a Duke lineup that is 4th in the ACC in batting average, but second behind only Virginia Tech in home runs. Given Duke’s power I’ll be looking for Virginia to limit the free passes as a way to success in the series.

Ethan Anderson Breakout...For Real this Time

Back at the at the beginning of the month, Ethan Anderson was batting .257 and I was hoping he could get rolling against UMass. That didn’t happen, however he has upped his average to .314 and is currently sporting a 14-game hitting streak. Much of that improvement has come in the last week. He’s still second on the team in doubles, but he’s only left the yard twice, a far cry from his 15 homes in 2023. And despite the ‘Hoos’ prolific run scoring, Anderson has only chipped in 16 RBI is ahead of only Anthony Stephan among Cavalier regulars and is one behind Jacob Ference who has 17 RBI in half as many at bats. The time will come for Anderson and here’s hoping it’s in Durham.

First pitch Thursday and Friday is at 6:00 PM, while Saturday’s finale is at 1:00 PM. All games can be seen on ACCNX with Thursday and Friday’s games able to be heard on WINA and the Virginia Sports App.