UVA basketball gets boat-raced by Duke 73-48

The Virginia Cavaliers couldn’t do much else but watch as the #10 Duke Blue Devils blew them out in Cameron Indoor on Saturday night. The final score of 73-48 frankly could’ve been worse.

Per usual, Reece Beekman led the ‘Hoos in just about every category. He registered 18 points, seven assists, and six rebounds on 7-15 shooting including 1-3 from deep. Isaac McKneely was the only other double-digit scorer, contributing 12 on a solid 2-5 shooting from three, but a pour 1-6 from two-point range.

Only two more Cavaliers hit more than one shot with Ryan Dunn (nine points on 4-9 shooting) and Jake Groves (five on 2-5) doing their best to get something going.

From the jump this was nothing but an exercise for Duke. From a 27-11 lead after ten minutes to a 40-18 advantage at the half, to the final 35-point margin of victory, the Blue Devils cruised while the Wahoos struggled to get anything going offensively.

As has been the case for the vast majority of this season, the team’s over-reliance on Beekman and the lack of offensive creation beyond him makes matters incredibly difficult. Throw in having only two reliable three-point shooters and it’s pretty easy to see why Virginia’s offense is an insane 190th in efficiency per KenPom.

UVA now sits at 21-9 (12-7 in the ACC) on the season, in third place in the conference standings with a game advantage over the rest of the field. A win over Georgia Tech next Sunday would clinch a top-four finish and a double bye to the ACC Tournament where the Cavaliers are going to need to make their presence felt in order to be on the right side of the bubble come Selection Sunday.

Stay tuned for further analysis from Saturday night’s defeat.