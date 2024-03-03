Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s series win over UMass

Following a successful weekend in Jacksonville, the Virginia Cavaliers cruised back to the Dish on Wednesday with a 16-4 blowout over VMI. Then, the weekend series against UMass got a little dicey. Friday night was a dogfight that UVA ultimately came out on top 4-3, thanks to a tenth inning walk-off base hit by Henry Godbout.

Saturday saw the ‘Hoos fall behind early and they never recovered, allowing the Minutemen to take the contest, 10-5. Sunday’s rubber match was smooth sailing through eight when UMass once again put up a fight. Four ninth inning runs were not enough, however, as Virginia held on by a final score of 10-6. Here is what we are taking away from the week:

Consider this Virginia’s coming back down to earth moment

UMass’ Saturday victory snapped UVA’s 38 game home non-conference winning streak, and handed them their first loss of the season. Over that span, the ‘Hoos faced mostly lower major programs and handled them with ease pretty much every time. I’m sure that is what most were expecting this weekend alike, as the red hot Cavaliers were matched up with an Atlantic 10 foe that was coming off of a 14-35 season and a 1-3 opening weekend against Bucknell.

Credit to the opponent is always necessary and this UMass team showed tons of fight and resolve. That said, this is also a moment where Virginia fans need to take a step back and realize that their team is far from invincible.

In the grand scheme of things, the ‘Hoos are in decent shape and conference play will truly determine what they are made of. Hopefully, this hard-fought series can serve as a wake up call and nothing else.

Jack O’Connor’s struggles continue

The sophomore right-hander was given another weekend starting opportunity against UMass and the results were much of the same. O’Connor allowed six hits and six runs over just three and two-thirds innings pitched. He was once again not deceiving hitters with his pitch arsenal and essentially getting shelled as a result.

This is O’Connor’s second consecutive outing in which he allowed more than five runs and failed to work even four innings. His season earned run average is now 12.66. A demotion from a weekend role is now imminent for the former highly heralded recruit.

Jay Woolfolk strings together a pair of productive outings

Woolfolk also struggled out of the gate this year but quickly turned things around over the last two weekends. After 4.1 dominant innings of relief in Jacksonville, Woolfolk was inserted back into the Sunday role and responded with the best outing of his young starting career.

Woolfolk gave up just one run over six innings, striking out a half-dozen. He did allow some hard contact, which amounted to eight hits, but the damage was limited by just one of them being for extra bases. Even more notably, Woolfolk was in full command of the strike zone, walking just one. Giving up free passes has been his Achilles heel so it is quite encouraging to see him trust his superior stuff and challenge hitters.

Ethan Anderson and Griff O’Ferrall are quietly off to slow starts at the plate

Anderson and O’Ferall both entered the season with all-American expectations and have not been quite that productive yet. Over this four game stretch, the two combined for just four total hits.

Anderson is now hitting .234 with two doubles and no home runs over his first 47 at bats. Whereas last year, he was in the middle of a stacked order, he is now seen as the clear most dangerous option in the Cavaliers lineup. Therefore, pitchers are more careful when facing Anderson, and he has drawn seven walks as a result. We are just awaiting the power numbers as he counters this adjustment.

O’Ferrall has been exceptional with the glove at short but has not quite replicated his first weekend either. The UVA leadoff hitter’s batting average has dipped to .229 after a hitless Sunday.

Harrison Didawick is in line for a breakout season

The sophomore outfielder is showing us why he is a legitimate 2025 MLB Draft prospect. He can play center or the corner outfield spots where he covers a ton of ground and is getting better jumps on fly balls.

OF Harrison Didawick (@UVABaseball) picked up a couple of hits on well-struck balls to the mid of the fld. Phys 6'4"/215 w/ pop & great ath for size.



Soph./'24 elig. pic.twitter.com/2ahoJsTkNJ — PG College Baseball (@PGCollegeBall) February 27, 2024

Didawick’s most significant damage is done at the plate, though. His VMI game was the biggest standout where he reached base on five of six trips, including a round-tripper and a double. He is now slugging .595 to go along with his above .300 average. Didawick, along with the rest of the lineup, has done a nice job picking up Anderson and O’Ferrall’s slack.