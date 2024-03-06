Five takeaways from UVA women’s basketball’s huge win over No. 5 Virginia Tech

In front of a record crowd of 11,975 at John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday evening, the Virginia Cavaliers (15-14, 7-11 ACC) earned their fifth win in their last seven contests with an 80-75 upset victory over No. 5 Virginia Tech.

Here are five takeaways from UVA’s regular-season finale, a monumental win in year two of the Coach Mox era in Charlottesville.

Virginia closed out the regular season with a bang

In a back-and-forth, tightly-contested matchup that featured 11 lead changes, 10 ties, and a margin that never exceeded six points in either direction, the ‘Hoos went blow for blow with a Hokies squad that has all the tools to make a second-straight Final Four run later this month.

Coming off a flat performance in Durham earlier in the week that saw Duke limit UVA to just 54 points — its second-lowest offensive output of the season — the ‘Hoos put up at least 80 points for the fourth time in conference play by shooting 26-of-62 (41.9%) from the field and 6-of-17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc while turning the ball over just eight times despite a feverish pace.

Continuing a month-long stretch of great play, Sunday’s huge rivalry victory snapped Virginia’s five-game losing streak to the Hokies, earned the ‘Hoos their fourth win over a ranked opponent this season, and marked the program’s first win over a top five opponent since beating No. 4 Florida State on Feb. 16, 2017.

The big win also secured Virginia’s second-consecutive winning regular season after having previously finishing below .500 in each season since 2017-18 — yet another testament to the tremendous job Coach Mox has done in just two season at UVA.

Culture is such an overused word in sports/society today.



But what Coach Mox has done in less than 2 years to rescue and rebuild the UVA WBB culture is INSANE given where it was.



Absolute masterclass from her, and a tremendous hire by Carla Williams. Trajectory only going up! pic.twitter.com/6EDEZBWIhz — Zach Carey (@Zach_Carey_) March 4, 2024

JPJ was electric

With an announced 11,975 fans in attendance for the Commonwealth Clash, JPJ set the record for the largest ever crowd at a women’s basketball game in the state of Virginia.

While there was a large contingent of Hokies fans who made the trip to Charlottesville, the environment at JPJ was special. The rivalry, senior night festivities, and a $5 hotdog/drink combo deal had the arena in a frenzy as UVA went back and forth with Tech’s Georgia Amoore, who put up a career high and JPJ record 39 points to keep the Hokies in the game.

The huge crowd was a great moment for women’s basketball, a sport that continues to gain tons of momentum on the national stage, and made the win for the ‘Hoos even more special as they were able to silence the visiting Tech fans and celebrate in the raucous environment.

Kymora Johnson led the way

While Tech’s star senior point guard Georgia Amoore delivered another vintage performance, Virginia freshman Kymora Johnson continued to look like the future of the ACC. Johnson finished with a team-high 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG), 8 assists, and 4 rebounds in 38 minutes of action.

Johnson was at her best with the game on the line down the stretch, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter and making one of the biggest plays of the evening as she picked the pocket of Tech’s Carleigh Wenzel at halfcourt and finished at the rim to extend UVA’s lead to 76-72 with just over a minute to play.

Last night's @raisingcanes Play of the Game from our win vs. Virginia Tech!#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/zhV9DY6Se0 — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) March 4, 2024

The 2023 McDonald’s All-American from Charlottesville finished off a stellar rookie campaign that featured two ACC Rookie of the Week honors in the month of February by raising her season scoring average to 15.6 (12thin the ACC) to go with a team-high 5.4 assists per game (4th in the ACC).

You couldn’t ask for much better of a freshman season, as Johnson took on starting point guard duties all year long while learning on the fly in a loaded conference. As long as she stays healthy, Virginia looks to have the centerpiece of the program in place for the next three years.

Kymora Johnson’s regular-season résumé:



⭐️ 35 points versus #15 Florida State were tied for the most points scored by an ACC freshman this year

⭐️24.8 PTS | 5.8 RBS | 6.0 AST in wins over top 25 opponents

⭐️ 17.3 PTS | 4.9 RBS | 5.7 AST vs 12- top 25 opponents

⭐️2nd among all… pic.twitter.com/GSFO3sa7pS — I talk hoops (@trendyhoopstars) March 4, 2024

The seniors sealed the deal

Virginia honored Taylor Lauterbach, Kaydan Lawson, London Clarkson, Camryn Taylor and Sam Brunelle for Senior Night after the game, and it was the seniors who slammed the door shut on the Hokies.

Camryn Taylor finished off another great regular season with a 17-point, 7-rebound performance. She came down with four rebounds in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of an overmatched Tech frontcourt after Elizabeth Kitley left with an injury in the third quarter.

If not for the four games Taylor missed due to a left knee injury in the middle of the conference schedule, she’d be a lock for a second-consecutive All-ACC team nod. Taylor’s dominance on the interior has been a perfect complement to Johnson’s outside dominance during Virginia’s hot streak.

If not for Kaydan Lawson and Sam Brunelle, however, Sunday evening’s contest could’ve taken a turn for the worse down the stretch.

Lawson played seven minutes in the fourth quarter during which she came down with two massive offensive rebounds (the first of which leading to a Johnson three) to keep possessions alive and a hustle steal to slow down Amoore with two minutes to go.

For Sam Brunelle, it was a slow night offensively, but the hometown hero came up clutch on her Senior Night, knocking down two free throws to extend Virginia’s lead to four with 13 seconds remaining after the ‘Hoos had put their win in jeopardy by missing four-straight free throws in the final minute.

The ‘Hoos are nightmare matchup in Greensboro

The ACC Tournament gets underway on Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina, with three games including a matchup for 11th-seeded Virginia against 14th-seeded Wake Forest at 6:30 p.m. With a win, the ‘Hoos would take on 6th-seeded Florida State on Thursday night for a trip to the quarterfinals.

Despite their lackluster conference record and not securing a first-round bye, Virginia is not a squad opponents should want to see this week. The ‘Hoos have some serious momentum after a stellar month of basketball and yesterday’s huge win. If they can avoid a letdown performance in the first round, Virginia has already proven on multiple occasions that they can take down the ACC’s giants.

Arguably the hottest team in the conference since the beginning of February, no one should be surprised if the ‘Hoos are able to make some noise in Greensboro Coliseum.