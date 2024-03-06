Evaluating where UVA basketball stands ahead of the ACC and NCAA Tournaments

The Virginia Cavaliers have entered yet another long-term offensive drought. They have fallen in four of their last six games, and failed to reach 50 points more times than not in that span.

At this point, the ‘Hoos are a clear bubble team and would have to earn their spot in March Madness down the stretch. With one regular season game remaining, the ACC Tournament will have a major impact on the committee’s decision.

Virginia, along with North Carolina and Duke, has clinched a conference double bye, meaning their path to a conference title is just three games. Barring a fluky series of outcomes, Clemson and Pitt are battling for the final top four spot.

To earn the #3 seed, the ‘Hoos will need to either win Saturday’s regular season finale against Georgia Tech or rely on a Pitt loss to North Carolina State. Otherwise, they will be #4 in the ACC. In the scheme of things, though, the difference between those two spots is negligible.

What is most important is how the Cavaliers can work their way into the big dance. Bracket Matrix, which is a weighted consensus of dozens of bracketologists, has UVA on the top of the 11 line, the first team in the Last Four In. Still, there are multiple sites that have the ‘Hoos outside of the field entirely.

For starters, Georgia Tech at home is an absolute must win game. One of the biggest selling points of Virginia’s resume is the fact that they are perfect in the bottom two quadrants and with the Yellow Jackets placing 133rd in the NET, that will be considered a Quadrant 3 game. A loss would not end the season but would certainly put the Cavaliers in a deep hole.

Yes, Virginia controls their own destiny but there is nothing wrong with rooting for outside help as well. Here are some other bubble teams to monitor during the rest of the regular season:

In the Big East, Villanova, St. John’s, and Seton Hall are all on the 11 line. The Wildcats and Pirates play each other on Wednesday but a Villanova home loss to Creighton on Saturday would be nice.

are all on the 11 line. The Wildcats and Pirates play each other on Wednesday but a Villanova home loss to Creighton on Saturday would be nice. New Mexico is right on the bubble and they have a huge game at Utah State to close the season. We will be rooting against the Lobos.

is right on the bubble and they have a huge game at Utah State to close the season. We will be rooting against the Lobos. Florida Atlantic has a difficult final week against North Texas and Memphis. An 0-2 stretch may move the Owls to the outside of the bubble.

has a difficult final week against North Texas and Memphis. An 0-2 stretch may move the Owls to the outside of the bubble. Regarding the ACC, Wake Forest is the biggest threat to the Cavaliers, even after their brutal loss to Georgia Tech. The Demon Deacons finish the season by hosting Clemson. Go Tigers.

As far as early conference tournaments are concerned, there are a few bid stealers to keep an eye on:

The Missouri Valley Conference crowns a champion on Sunday, March 10 and Indiana State has a chance to gain an at-large spot. Ideally, they win the conference title so an opportunity for UVA isn’t removed.

In a similar sense, keep an eye out for James Madison in the Sun Belt. The SBC title game is on Monday, March 11 and UVA fans will be hoping the Dukes pull that one out. If JMU is upset early, though, they will probably be left out of the field anyways.

The West Coast Conference championship is also on that Monday with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s poised for March Madness bids. The good news is that the WCC format allows for those top two seeds to automatically advance to the semi-finals. ‘Hoos fans are hoping for chalk in that tournament.

The spot that Virginia basketball is in is unfortunate. That said, it is time to accept their standing and lock in on the road to Selection Sunday.