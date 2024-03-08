Three things to watch in UVA basketball’s season finale against Georgia Tech

It didn’t seem like it at the time, but Virginia Basketball’s win at Georgia Tech was an important game this season. Prior to that, Virginia hadn’t done anything on the road. This team had been blown out by Memphis, Notre Dame, NC State, and Wake Forest, all on the road. Getting a W on the road helped this team build up an 8 game winning streak.

The Wahoos finish up the regular season with a home rematch against those same Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech is probably playing their best basketball of the season, having won three in a row including road wins over Miami and Wake Forest.

Game Time: Saturday, March 10, 8PM Eastern

TV: ACCN

Streaming: ESPN

Here is our preview from that game back in January. With that in mind, here’s three things to watch in the rematch.

Three Point Shooting

This feels repetitive, but Virginia very much needs to shoot (and make) more three pointers in order to be successful. Having just one player on the court at a time who is a real threat to shoot from deep is not making this team successful.

In the first matchup, the Wahoos were 11-23 from deep. Probably not going to lose when shooting like that. The Jackets were 9-27 from deep and scored 1.05 points per possession. It wasn’t a great defensive performance from the Wahoos, but the Jackets hit a number of tough shots.

Virginia’s defense may not have traveled, but the offense sure did. Isaac McKneely was 6-9 all by himself, making the rest of the team 5-14 (35%). If the Hoos get that kind of volume and efficiency from deep they are going to win. This season, in wins, Virginia averages 18 three point attempts per game. In losses, that is just 14 attempts per game.

This is, of course, Ryan Dunn hitting the trey. When Dunn makes an outside shot, you know it’s gonna be a good night. Not exactly what Dunn is known for.

That is what Dunn is known for. That three above was January 20th. He did not hit another three until this one last week against Duke.

That is exactly the shot Dunn should be looking for, and Virginia should be trying to get for Dunn. The corner three is shorter and therefore easier. Dunn looks confident and knocks it down. Even the willingness to take the shot is valuable for a Virginia offense that badly needs more spacing.

Reece Beekman

This will be the last regular season game of Reece’s career and his senior night. In the opener, he controlled the game in many ways. He had 19 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals. He shot 7-16 from the field, including 2-6 from deep. That 6 is more important than the 2. It’s just one off his season high in three point attempts.

When Reece takes that shot, and especially when he makes it, it forces the defense to respect it. That means guarding him tighter and then he’s by you. This time with some help from Jordan Minor.

Beekman leads the ACC in assists, and leads the nation in assist rate. He leads Virginia in scoring, and is 17th in the ACC. He just broke the all time Virginia record for steals, with 223.

Reece is a special player, and he’s been a joy to watch.

Wing Rotation

In that first game, Andrew Rohde played 31 minutes and scored 5 points on 2-6 shooting. He also had 4 assists and 0 turnovers. That’s one of the best games of his UVA career.

The Jackets just do not guard him on the perimeter. If he can knock that shot down more consistently, he can earn more minutes. Through that game, Rohde averaged 29 minutes per game. Since then, he’s averaged just 20 and he’s broken 30 only once.

A lot of those extra minutes have gone to Jacob Groves, with Virginia playing a big lineup with Groves and Minor on the floor together. That moves Ryan Dunn onto the wing. In ACC play, that lineup is +15 per 100 possessions. We didn’t see it at all against the Jackets, who do have size. That same lineup with Buchanan hasn’t been as successful, but we’ll probably see both iterations. Buchanan is, after all, just a freshman, and needs the reps.

We have also seen Dante Harris take some of those extra minutes. Lineups with both Beekman and Harris on the floor have been a disaster. In ACC play, in limited minutes, that duo is -20 per 100 possessions. Just too small, and not enough shooting.

The only other wing who has gotten consistent minutes is Taine Murray. With Murray and Beekman on the floor together, in ACC play, Virginia is +15 per 100 possessions. For comparison, with Beekman and Rohde on the floor together, Virginia is +3 points per 100 possessions and in total, Virginia is minus-0.5 points per 100 possessions in ACC play.

What does that all mean? It means Taine Murray should probably play more. It means the big lineup is successful, especially against teams with size. And it means that Virginia, despite a 12-7 ACC record, has actually been outscored. That’s not a good sign going forward.

Still, they should get a win on Reece’s senior night against a Georgia Tech team they handled in Atlanta just six weeks ago.

Prediction: Wahoos 68, Jackets 58