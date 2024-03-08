After the completion of the non-conference weekend series season, the Virginia Cavaliers baseball team heads to Coral Gables for a three-game set against the Miami Hurricanes. Virginia stayed hot through the mid-week taking games against Penn State and George Washington after dropping their first game of the season (a Saturday loss to UMass) in the preceding weekend. On the year Virginia has amassed a 12-1 record standing at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll. Miami on the other hand has struggled out of the gate and is 7-5. But don’t let that record fool you. While losses to Long Island and Florida Gulf Coast aren’t great, the other three losses came against Central Florida and Florida who are both quality ball clubs who’ll prepare the ‘Canes for the grind of the ACC schedule. As the ACC season kicks off, here’s what we’re going to be looking for.

1. Cullen McKay’s Friday Debut

After two mid-week starts, Cullen McKay not only makes his weekend starting debut, but also slots in as Virginia’s Friday arm. On the year, McKay is 1-0 with an 0.79 ERA and 0.125 batting average against in 11.1 innings pitched. While those stats were put up against mid-week competition it can’t be discounted. Virginia fans saw the same thing last year with Connelly Early who spent most of the season in the mid-week role, but moved into the starting rotation for the postseason and was arguably the ‘Hoos best pitcher.

McKay spent most of last season in the bullpen, though he did start three games among his ten appearances and 16.2 innings. His 3.78 ERA was good, but didn’t jump off the page. So far, he’s clearly made a sophomore leap, but I’ll be interested to see how he handles the step-up in competition and role.

2. Henry Ford in the ACC

Another young Cavalier turning heads is Henry Ford. After the summer he spent with the Charlottesville Tom Sox we knew he was going to be good, but this good, this quickly has been a revelation. He shares the team lead in home runs with Harrison Didawick with five and leads the team in RBI while batting .415.

Against a Miami pitching staff, he’ll face quality arms from jump. Miami’s Friday starter, Gage Ziehl is 0-1 with a 6.62 ERA, but was a second-team All-ACC performer a season ago. Behind Ziehl however are Herick Hernzandez and Rafe Schlesinger who are a combined 4-1 with Hernandez boasting a 1.59 ERA and Schlesinger checking in at 2.08. Both have high strikeout rates with Hernandez striking out 26 and Schlesinger fanning 25. While I expect Ford and the Virginia lineup to keep putting up runs, they’ll face a stiff challenge against the Hurricanes.

3. Emerging Arms

On the mound for Virginia, I’m loving the emergence of Aiden Teel (another Tom So(ck?)) at the back end of the bullpen. The Redshirt Freshman was injured all of last season, so we’re getting our first glimpse of the talented right-hander. On the year Teel has a 2-0 record and four saves with a 1.23 ERA. He’s not a strikeout machine, but still limits opponents to a .179 batting average.

Now’s the time for the obligatory Jay Woolfolk mention. After entering the season with anticipation, that excitement was muted after a disappointing first start. But an inspiring appearance out of the bullpen followed by a six inning one-run, one-walk effort last weekend has reinvigorated the excitement. He’ll get the Sunday start again in Miami and face a once again potent ‘Canes lineup. While there are plenty of fresh faces (Miami only returns three of their regulars from last year), there is still an abundance of power. Miami ranks third in the ACC in home runs with Jason Torres and Daniel Cuvet leading the way with seven and six longs balls apiece while also batting .522 and 460. And they’re not just the only ones as seven Hurricanes have multiple dingers on the year. It’s will be a formidable test for the Cavalier pitchers and one that will show how good this team can actually be.

It all starts Friday at 7 PM, while Saturday’s begins at 6 PM, and the Sunday finale starts at 1 PM. All three games will be televised by ACCNX and on the radio via WINA and the Virginia Sports App.