How to watch UVA basketball vs Georgia Tech and GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: March 9th, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ACC Network

Betting Line: Virginia -1

Pregame Content

Game thread

Tipoff is at 8:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We'll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff's live reactions.

Game Notes

Lastly, here are game notes from UVA:

All-Time vs. Georgia Tech

• Virginia is 48-40 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 26-11 mark in Charlottesville, in a series that dates to 1947-48.

• The Cavaliers have a 11-game win streak in the series and nine-game home win streak against the Yellow Jackets.

• Georgia Tech’s last win vs. the Cavaliers in the series was a 68-64 victory in Atlanta on Jan. 9, 2016.

• Virginia is 19-2 in its last 21 games against Georgia Tech, including an 18-2 mark under head coach Tony Bennett.

Last Time vs. the Yellow Jackets

• Isaac McKneely scored 20 points and Reece Beekman added 19 points and career-high tying 11 assists to lead Virginia to a 75-66 win at Georgia Tech on Jan. 20, 2024.

• The Cavaliers gained their first road win by shooting 50 percent from the field, including 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from distance.

• McKneely matched a career high with six 3-pointers and Ryan Dunn chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

• UVA’s 17-0 run spanning halftime ignited the road win.

• Nathan George and Baye Ndongo had 15 points apiece for Georgia Tech.

Last Time Out

• Kyle Filipowski scored 21 points and Tyrese Proctor added 15 to lead then-No. 10 Duke to a 73-48 win over Virginia (21-9, 12-7 ACC) in ACC action on March 2 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

• Reece Beekman led Virginia with 18 points and seven assists and became UVA’s all-time steals leader with three steals.

• Duke raced to a 33-13 first-half lead and never looked back as UVA shot 23.1 percent (17 of 55) in the loss.

• Duke shot 49.2 percent (30 of 61) and out-rebounded Virginia 42-29.