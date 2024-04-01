Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s series loss to Duke

This week, the Virginia Cavaliers baseball team travelled back to Charlottesville for a mid-week matchup with Richmond, and cruised to a 15-5 victory. Then, they continued south for a three-game set against #11 Duke.

After falling behind in the first inning, the ‘Hoos trailed for the remainder of Thursday’s contest en route to a 9-4 loss. They bounced back on Friday with a 7-3 win, but the Blue Devils took Saturday’s rubber match by the same score.

Here is what we are taking away from the weekend:

ACC play will be a grind

With the exception of a sweep at Pitt the previous weekend, where UVA outscored the Panthers by a combined score of 38-8, the beginning of conference play has been evenly matched. The Cavaliers took one from Miami, two from Wake Forest, and most recently, one from Duke. In those nine contests, six have been decided by four runs or fewer.

When the ‘Hoos are hot, they can run away with games but the pitching tends to neutralize much of that run production. That is why it should not be shocking to see these constant back-and-forth battles continue throughout ACC play. Tough series against the likes of North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Boston College are still to come.

The starting rotation may be set for now, and we’ll just have to accept the inconsistent performances

For the second weekend in a row, Cullen McKay took the bump to open the weekend, followed by Evan Blanco, and then Kevin Jaxel. Jay Woolfolk has fully returned to a long relief role.

Especially with Brad Hodges, and now Jack O’Connor, missing the remainder of the season, this unit was never going to be a strength of this team. The next best thing you can ask for is upside and that is what these pitchers bring.

This time, it was Jaxel who continued his bounce back from a tough start to the season. The resurgence in his fastball velocity has made him more effective attacking the zone, and the slider has become a staple of his arsenal to complement the big hook. Meanwhile, Blanco battled through some traffic on the base paths and McKay simply had a rough outing.

We have seen highs and lows from all aforementioned arms; it is simply a matter of circumstance that will determine how they do in any given start. It is also worth noting that Joe Savino is beginning to ramp up his bullpen work. The Elon transfer may at least begin his time in orange and blue as a reliever, but is a key arm that can provide length.

Chase Hungate saves the day on Friday

After Blanco managed to keep the Duke lineup to just three runs with two outs in the fifth, Hungate was handed the ball and took it from there. The right-hander was lights out, pitching the final 4.1 innings, and giving up just two baserunners and no runs. Virginia maintained their 7-3 lead in their lone weekend win. It’s quite a luxury to have another weird arm slot guy dominating for the ‘Hoos.

The defense giveth, the defense taketh

Defense is highly variable among college baseball teams, making it even more important at this level. This weekend featured both sides of the spectrum for the Cavaliers.

On Friday, they were practically flawless. The middle infield duo of Griff O’Ferall and Henry Godbout made a series of spectacular plays, showing off their range up the middle.

On the other hand, Saturday’s seventh inning was a disaster. A pair of fielding miscues, including a controversial plate blocking interference call against Jacob Ference, contributed to a five run surge from the Blue Devils, which ultimately won them the game.

Virginia remains one of the best teams in the conference at converting ground balls into outs but the overall product has been far from perfect.

UVA’s hitting approach is outstanding

Approach is one of the core philosophies of Brain O’Connor’s program and his best teams have all excelled in that respect. This team is no different.

Duke entered the series in the bottom half of the conference in walks allowed per game and the ‘Hoos were clearly aware. They stayed patient, worked counts, and finished the weekend with 10 free passes as a team. They were also opportunistic with two outs, making sure to get hard contact and keep the line moving.

If you want to study one UVA player in particular when it comes to approach, it is O’Ferrall. He is an extremely difficult out with is ability to protect the plate and use the whole field. The Cavaliers’ shortstop reached base four times this weekend with zero strikeouts.