Five takeaways from #2 UVA lacrosse’s thrilling comeback win vs #16 Harvard

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers found themselves in a hole, down 8-3 to No. 16 Harvard at the 10:14 mark of the third quarter. A goal by junior LSM Tommy McNeal provided the juice for a ‘Hoos three-goal run, eventually sparking a 9-2 run, completing the comeback. With the win, Virginia moved to 9-1 on the season. Here are five things that stood out from Virginia’s comeback.

Matthew Nunes have a day

Besides a few clearing errors on Saturday Matthew Nunes has been red hot the last three games, with at least a save percentage of 61.5 — and has the highest of his career with 58%, so far this season. Nunes also decided to turn into a midfielder with 4:59 left in the game, scoring his first career goal to give Virginia an 11-10 lead and one they wouldn’t relinquish.

game winning goal scored by a goalie in a top 20 matchup @BRiorden10 is somewhere smiling pic.twitter.com/MQDj63M5OM — Paul Rabil (@PaulRabil) March 30, 2024

Nunes has always had the capability of stealing a few eye-catching saves, but his consistency is what’s setting him apart. It’s tough as a goalie to put faith in your technique and not always try to flash across the cage by predicting the shooter — right now Nunes is as cool as ice.

Colucci makes case for lead FOGO

With the loss of former All-American FOGO Petey LaSalla to graduation last year, all eyes have been on the faceoff X with the uncertainty of three transfers manning the position. Junior Anthony Ghobriel, who leads the team with 103 face-off attempts, has missed the last two weeks with an injury, which threw Matthew DeSouza into the fire and the ‘Hoos only managed to win 6 out of 15 face-offs through the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Thomas Colucci took eight out of nine face-offs, winning seven of them, allowing Virginia’s offense to drain possession.

Colucci wasn’t perfect though he was 3-9 entering the fourth quarter, but a difference Lars Tiffany and the rest of the staff will notice is how Gabriel and Colucci didn’t rely on their wings as much. Colucci finished the game with a season-high six ground balls and that goal from McNeal that sparked the comeback was assisted by a self-win from DeSouza.

Griffin Schutz is reaching his potential

Former No. 1 overall Inside Lacrosse incoming freshman Griffin Schutz has taken a momentous step in his play this year. Schutz was the only player on Saturday to record multiple goals and assists, marking his third game of the season with at least four points.

Schutz has always been productive since arriving in Charlottesville in 2022, with 30 and 40 points in his first two seasons. But this year he’s producing at another level. His shooting percentage has increased from 33% to 41%, and he has only turned the ball over four times all season, establishing himself as the well-rounded player head coach Lars Tiffany envisioned.

The lack of turnovers is huge for his development because, similarly to Dox Aitken (2017-21), Schutz’s size has been his greatest weapon yet his worst enemy, at times. With increased pressure as the primary dodger from the midfield this season, he’s seeing the field at an overall better level.

UVA needs miracles when Millon and Shellenberger go scoreless

Look, Virginia managed to win the game, but it’s tough to beat a ranked opponent when the Wahoos’ two star attackmen can’t get the ball in the back of the net. To make matters worse, both Millon and Shellenberger combined for eight turnovers, with Shellenberger having six of those, a career-high, which puts him at 23 turnovers this season, also a career-high just ten games into the year.

It seems that Shellenberger is still trying to find the perfect balance of taking initiative while also taking care of the ball even in his senior year, but luckily for the duo the ‘Hoos found production with a pair of goals from LSMs McNeal and Ben Wayer and a score from Nunes.

Specialists lead the way

Similar to Schutz, Ben Wayer has taken a step up in his junior year, leading the team with 46 ground balls, 18 more than anyone else on the team. Wayer and McNeal combined for two goals and seven ground balls on Saturday and SSDM Noah Chizmar recorded a season-high five ground balls.

Chizmar is as reliable as it gets from the SSDM position and McNeal is pushing to be second in the LSM rotation over Mitchell Whalen. On top of that, a healthy Ben Wayer, who has yet to finish a season in his career, gives Virginia one of the most dangerous rope units in the country.

Next for the ‘Hoos is the ACC opener against 6-4 UNC on Saturday at noon at Klöckner Stadium.