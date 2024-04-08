Five takeaways from UVA baseball’s series win over UNC

The Virginia Cavaliers opened their week of baseball with their second consecutive shutout of Old Dominion. Then, the bats exploded over the weekend against North Carolina, with a 14-11 comeback win on Thursday, followed by a more comfortable 7-2 Friday victory. Saturday was looking like a potential sweep before UNC rallied in the late innings for a 12-7 comeback win of their own.

UVA now stands strong at 25-7 and 9-6 in ACC play, which is tied for fourth in the conference. Here is what we are taking away:

Henry Ford parks three into the bleachers on Thursday night

No, the puns will never get old. All jokes aside, though, Ford is well on his way to freshman All-American status and beyond.

The Charlottesville native has immediately managed to maintain the elite power that Jake Gelof brought to the lineup for three years. And just like the other sluggers that have made their way into Brian O’Connor’s program, he can spray to all fields. Ford’s three home runs on Thursday consisted of a grand slam to the opposite side and two over the left center wall. A .377 average and .465 on base percentage for the season is not too shabby either.

Evan Blanco is the clear ace of the rotation

Once again, it was not smooth sailing for the starting pitching as a whole. Cullen McKay and Kevin Jaxel combined for just three innings with 10 earned runs allowed. When they are not sharp on a given night, it can get ugly.

Blanco, on the other hand, has managed to maintain some level of consistency. He had what is likely his best start of his young college career this time, pitching into the seventh frame and allowed two earned runs, walking just one, and striking out seven. His ERA is 3.86 on the year, while leading the team in innings by a significant margin with 39.2.

Bullpen depth can (sometimes) control the damage that the starters create

Thursday’s storylines revolved around Henry Ford, and for good reason. That said, it could have gotten even more out of hand given the way the game started.

North Carolina scored all 11 of their runs in the first three innings. From that point on, the UVA bullpen was lights out. Blake Barker gets the biggest round of applause, pitching 3.1 shutdown innings with five strikeouts.

Owen Coady did not pitch in the series opener but had a pair of the more impressive outings we will see all year, one of which he struck out all six Old Dominion batters he faced, and another where he pitched the final 2.2 innings against UNC, allowing just a single baserunner.

Two electric bullpen arms are not pitching to their potential

Aidan Teel started the year strong as the closer but recently, his lack of command has amplified. He is often falling behind in counts and forced to either give into a hitters pitch or the walks will rack up. His stuff is not the issue; 19 strikeouts in 15 innings exemplifies that. Even with the 3 K’s on Saturday, though, a pair of long balls allowed increased Teel’s season ERA to 9.00.

Jay Woolfolk is in a similar boat, one that we are used to during his time on the diamond at UVA. He is not reliable enough to be a full-time starter, particularly with the walk numbers piling up once again. Woolfolk has allowed a team-high .321 opponent batting average on the season.

Ethan Anderson may be back

The preseason all-American was demoted to the bottom third of the order just a couple of weeks into the season. His early struggles can be partially attributed to his new role as the (part-time) catcher but it seems like he has figured it out again.

This weekend, Anderson doubled his home run total to four and added a pair of doubles, bringing his season batting average is above the .300 mark. Although the lineup is elite with or without Anderson, he adds yet another tough assignment for opposing pitchers.